Toddler in ICU After Police Raid in Elyria, Ohio; Family Accuses Police of Negligence

In a harrowing turn of events, a 17-month-old toddler from Elyria, Ohio, identified as Waylon, finds himself battling for life in the pediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The child, alongside his mother, Courtney Price, had traveled from Kentucky to seek medical treatment at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children.

Details of the Police Raid

On a Wednesday, at around 2:12 p.m., the Elyria Police Special Response Team launched a raid at the residence where Waylon and his mother were dwelling. The raid was part of a criminal investigation, executed under a court-authorized search warrant at the correct address.

During the operation, the police employed flash-bangs outside the premises. These devices, designed to disorient suspects with a loud sound and intense light, do not contain chemical agents.

Allegations of Negligence

Price claimed the smoke from the devices enveloped Waylon, leaving her unable to attend to him due to her detention. The distraught mother alleges her child was left suffocating and ignored by the police officers. However, the police have countered these allegations, stating no visible injuries were found on the child. Detectives, paramedics, and even Price herself assessed the child’s condition at the scene.

Aftermath of the Incident

Post the raid, Waylon was admitted to the ICU with a diagnosis of chemical pneumonitis and burns, struggling to breathe. Price’s aunt, Redia Jennings, shared that the police had visited the home multiple times before, in search of a suspect who was a past tenant.

Accusing the police of trying to sweep the incident under the rug, Price has demanded they take responsibility. Denying any negligence, the police insist the toddler wasn’t exposed to chemical agents. The investigation related to the search warrant continues, with the police promising to disclose more details as it unfolds.