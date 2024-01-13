en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Toddler in ICU After Police Raid in Elyria, Ohio; Family Accuses Police of Negligence

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
Toddler in ICU After Police Raid in Elyria, Ohio; Family Accuses Police of Negligence

In a harrowing turn of events, a 17-month-old toddler from Elyria, Ohio, identified as Waylon, finds himself battling for life in the pediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The child, alongside his mother, Courtney Price, had traveled from Kentucky to seek medical treatment at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children.

Details of the Police Raid

On a Wednesday, at around 2:12 p.m., the Elyria Police Special Response Team launched a raid at the residence where Waylon and his mother were dwelling. The raid was part of a criminal investigation, executed under a court-authorized search warrant at the correct address.

During the operation, the police employed flash-bangs outside the premises. These devices, designed to disorient suspects with a loud sound and intense light, do not contain chemical agents.

Allegations of Negligence

Price claimed the smoke from the devices enveloped Waylon, leaving her unable to attend to him due to her detention. The distraught mother alleges her child was left suffocating and ignored by the police officers. However, the police have countered these allegations, stating no visible injuries were found on the child. Detectives, paramedics, and even Price herself assessed the child’s condition at the scene.

Aftermath of the Incident

Post the raid, Waylon was admitted to the ICU with a diagnosis of chemical pneumonitis and burns, struggling to breathe. Price’s aunt, Redia Jennings, shared that the police had visited the home multiple times before, in search of a suspect who was a past tenant.

Accusing the police of trying to sweep the incident under the rug, Price has demanded they take responsibility. Denying any negligence, the police insist the toddler wasn’t exposed to chemical agents. The investigation related to the search warrant continues, with the police promising to disclose more details as it unfolds.

0
Crime Health United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
9 seconds ago
Federal Civil Lawsuit Filed Against Clark County Jail Officials by Female Inmates
Twenty female inmates of Clark County jail have lodged a federal civil lawsuit against the jail officials, accusing them of harassment, intimidation, and sexual assault by male inmates in October 2021. The plaintiffs allege that a former corrections officer, David J. Lowe, had sold a key to the male inmates, enabling them to access the
Federal Civil Lawsuit Filed Against Clark County Jail Officials by Female Inmates
Knife Attack Prompts Lockdown and Security Boost at Wingate University
4 mins ago
Knife Attack Prompts Lockdown and Security Boost at Wingate University
'Aquaman' in Hot Water: Christopher Easterwood Faces Multiple Charges in Muscogee County
6 mins ago
'Aquaman' in Hot Water: Christopher Easterwood Faces Multiple Charges in Muscogee County
Parking Dispute Escalates into Violent Shooting in Lucknow, Two Dalit Siblings Injured
59 seconds ago
Parking Dispute Escalates into Violent Shooting in Lucknow, Two Dalit Siblings Injured
Second Arrest Made in Gilbert Goons' Teen Assault Case
1 min ago
Second Arrest Made in Gilbert Goons' Teen Assault Case
26-Year-Old Man Faces Rape and Sexual Battery Charges Involving a Minor
3 mins ago
26-Year-Old Man Faces Rape and Sexual Battery Charges Involving a Minor
Latest Headlines
World News
Cheyenne Frontier Days Turns Down Horse Racing Proposal, Upholds Community Values
26 seconds
Cheyenne Frontier Days Turns Down Horse Racing Proposal, Upholds Community Values
Parkview Noble Hospital Honored with Hospital of Distinction Recognition
34 seconds
Parkview Noble Hospital Honored with Hospital of Distinction Recognition
Rudder Rangers Fall to Montgomery Lake Creek Lions in High-Speed Basketball Clash
2 mins
Rudder Rangers Fall to Montgomery Lake Creek Lions in High-Speed Basketball Clash
Electric Racing Sees a Bright Future in India Despite Recent Setbacks
2 mins
Electric Racing Sees a Bright Future in India Despite Recent Setbacks
Bitter Tastes and Antisocial Traits: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Palate and Personality
2 mins
Bitter Tastes and Antisocial Traits: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Palate and Personality
Zombie Burger's Politically-Themed Menu Stirs Up the Iowa Caucuses
3 mins
Zombie Burger's Politically-Themed Menu Stirs Up the Iowa Caucuses
Neurable Unveils MW75 Neuro Headphones with Groundbreaking Brain-Computer Interface
4 mins
Neurable Unveils MW75 Neuro Headphones with Groundbreaking Brain-Computer Interface
Postpartum Depression: The Silent Struggle of New Parents
5 mins
Postpartum Depression: The Silent Struggle of New Parents
Roman Sadovsky Makes Comeback at Canadian Figure Skating Championships Amid Contenders for the Title
5 mins
Roman Sadovsky Makes Comeback at Canadian Figure Skating Championships Amid Contenders for the Title
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app