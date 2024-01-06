en English
China

Toddler Contracts Influenza A in Hong Kong: A Stress Test for Public Health

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:00 am EST
In a development that underscores the criticality of seasonal vaccinations, a 13-month-old girl in Hong Kong has been diagnosed with Influenza A (H3) virus and encephalitis. The young child, previously in good health, first experienced symptoms of fever, cough, and a runny nose on December 28. She was taken to the outpatient department of a private hospital the subsequent day. During her visit, she had a convulsion which necessitated her immediate transfer to the emergency room of Prince of Wales Hospital.

Influenza A Complicated by Encephalitis

Once at the hospital, medical professionals admitted the girl for further observation and treatment. However, she was discharged on December 30 against medical advice. On the first day of the New Year, she suffered another convulsion, forcing her admission to the CUHK Medical Centre. Her health deteriorated rapidly, prompting her move to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at the Prince of Wales Hospital on January 2.

Following a series of lab tests, doctors confirmed the girl was infected with the influenza A (H3) virus. They diagnosed her with influenza A infection complicated by encephalitis. As of now, her condition is stable, and she remains under close medical supervision.

Unvaccinated and Vulnerable

Of grave concern is the fact that the child had not been vaccinated for the seasonal flu. She had also not travelled during the incubation period, indicating that the infection was contracted locally. A contact within her home has started showing symptoms, amplifying the urgency of the situation.

Health Authorities on Alert

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the case. Health authorities are on high alert, and efforts are underway to trace the source of the infection and prevent further spread. This incident serves as a potent reminder of the importance of vaccinations in safeguarding public health, especially among the most vulnerable segments of the population, such as children and the elderly.

0
China Health
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

