en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Titin Truncating Variants: A Shared Genetic Risk Factor for Heart Diseases Across Ancestral Lines

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:29 am EST
Titin Truncating Variants: A Shared Genetic Risk Factor for Heart Diseases Across Ancestral Lines

A recent study has unveiled a crucial link between the presence of high-proportion spliced-in titin truncating variants (hiPSI TTNtvs) and an elevated risk of heart conditions like atrial fibrillation, dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), and heart failure in individuals of African ancestry. This finding mirrors earlier discoveries in populations with European heritage, underscoring the ubiquitous role of hiPSI TTNtvs in cardiovascular health risks across diverse genetic backgrounds.

Unraveling the Role of hiPSI TTNtvs

Derived from the expansive All of Us Research Program, the study analyzed data from 38,154 African ancestry individuals. A minuscule yet significant percentage (0.4%) of this population, translating to 169 individuals, were found to carry a hiPSI TTNtv. The carriers of this genetic variant exhibited a markedly higher susceptibility to developing atrial fibrillation, DCM, and heart failure. The adjusted hazard ratios (HR) for these conditions were 2.42, 2.82, and 2.07 respectively, compared to noncarriers.

Consistent Impact Across Ancestral Lines

The study’s findings spotlight the consistency of the hiPSI TTNtvs’ impact on heart-related conditions across individuals of both African and European ancestries. This genetic variant’s role in enhancing cardiovascular risk thus appears to be a universal phenomenon, transcending the boundaries of genetic lineage.

Implications for Genetic Testing

The research results bolster the potential value of genetic testing for hiPSI TTNtvs. Identifying carriers of this variant early could facilitate the implementation of preventive measures, significantly reducing the incidence of heart failure in both African and European ancestry populations. The study, spearheaded by Shetty et al., heralds a crucial stride in personalized medicine, underscoring the potential of genetic testing in predicting and mitigating the risk of severe cardiac conditions.

0
Africa Health
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
10 mins ago
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
The Lome Peace and Security Forum, hosted in Togo’s capital, unfolded on October 21-22, addressing peace and security challenges in Africa. The forum delved into the subjects of fragility in state institutions, the leverage of African innovation for sustainable solutions, and the fortification of political transitions towards democratic governance. Leveraging African Innovation for Sustainable Solutions
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
Social Innovators Take Center Stage at World Economic Forum
21 mins ago
Social Innovators Take Center Stage at World Economic Forum
Kora Awards Return After 10-Year Break: Namibian Artists Among Top Contenders
26 mins ago
Kora Awards Return After 10-Year Break: Namibian Artists Among Top Contenders
Bandits Launch Destructive Attack on Military Camp and Town in Katsina
10 mins ago
Bandits Launch Destructive Attack on Military Camp and Town in Katsina
Egypt Emerges as Africa's Top Cement Producer
10 mins ago
Egypt Emerges as Africa's Top Cement Producer
Comoros Presidential Election: A Pivotal Moment for the Island Nation
20 mins ago
Comoros Presidential Election: A Pivotal Moment for the Island Nation
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda's Speaker Inaugurates New Teaching Hospital in Bukedea District
14 seconds
Uganda's Speaker Inaugurates New Teaching Hospital in Bukedea District
Curtis Jones: The Testament to Consistent Playtime and Player Development
20 seconds
Curtis Jones: The Testament to Consistent Playtime and Player Development
President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute to P.A. Sangma During Northeast Tour
28 seconds
President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute to P.A. Sangma During Northeast Tour
Caroline Garcia Upsets Naomi Osaka in 2024 Australian Open First Round
33 seconds
Caroline Garcia Upsets Naomi Osaka in 2024 Australian Open First Round
Steelers Triumph Over Ravens, Set Sights on Bills in Wild Card Clash
34 seconds
Steelers Triumph Over Ravens, Set Sights on Bills in Wild Card Clash
Muckhart Golf Club to Host Scottish Girls' Under 16 Open Championship
36 seconds
Muckhart Golf Club to Host Scottish Girls' Under 16 Open Championship
MLK Day Showdown: Atlanta Hawks Favorites Against San Antonio Spurs, Predicts SportsLine
38 seconds
MLK Day Showdown: Atlanta Hawks Favorites Against San Antonio Spurs, Predicts SportsLine
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Calls for Transparency and Accountability in Government
54 seconds
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Calls for Transparency and Accountability in Government
Lisa Patch Named 2023 Hero of Health for Her Dedication to Student Wellbeing
1 min
Lisa Patch Named 2023 Hero of Health for Her Dedication to Student Wellbeing
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
11 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
59 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app