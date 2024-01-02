Tipton and Coseley Building Society Donates Over £9,738 to Charities Amid Cost of Living Crisis

The Tipton and Coseley Building Society has recently donated a total of £9,738.34 to eight charities through its charitable foundation. This significant contribution comes at a time when charities are grappling with the challenges brought on by the cost of living crisis. The recipients of the foundation’s generosity, which was established in 1999, primarily support health and educational causes in the West Midlands.

Foundation’s Operation and Recent Beneficiaries

The operation of the Tipton and Coseley Building Society’s foundation involves a panel of Tipton employees. This panel meets with community members twice a year to deliberate on the distribution of funds. The December donations benefitted a diverse group of charities: Priory Park Amateur Boxing Club, St Giles Hospice, Omega, the National Association for End of Life Care, NICE – Centre for Movement Disorders, Wolverhampton Samaritans, Birmingham Hospice, and The Mary Stevens Hospice.

Supporting Local Communities Amidst Challenges

The donations have a deeper resonance this year as charities face the daunting task of navigating the cost of living crisis. Amy Fellows, the branches and training deputy manager at the building society, voiced the organization’s steadfast commitment to aiding local communities in these trying times. Fellows emphasized that such an act of support aligns seamlessly with the core values of Tipton.

Charitable Endeavors Across the West Midlands

Apart from Tipton’s contributions, other organizations in the West Midlands have also been proactive in their charitable efforts. Black Country organizations have received £400,000 from the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) to assist disadvantaged neighborhoods. This funding is part of a larger £2 million plan to bolster the region’s social economy.

Meanwhile, Popham Kidney Support, a kidney charity based in Swansea, is celebrating its tenth year. It has generated over £800,000 in funds and is aiming to reach the £1 million mark by March 2024. The charity has provided support to nearly 4,000 people affected by kidney disease and has facilitated 59 grants to help combat the cost-of-living crisis.

Other notable charitable activities include the Batchley Support Group receiving a community fund award, securing their core costs for the next three years, and Barratt Homes’ £3,000 donation to Shine a Light, a Rugby-based charity supporting families affected by childhood cancer.