Tina.org Exposes Deceptive Advertising Trends of 2024

Truth in Advertising (Tina.org), a nonprofit organization, has brought to light five deceptive advertising trends of 2024. Two significant issues revolve around the marketing of health products. Hormonal and menopause treatments, like Happy Mammoth’s Hormone Harmony supplement, are being marketed to alleviate symptoms of perimenopause, menopause, PCOS, and related discomforts. Tina.org stresses that under FDA regulations, such claims are misleading as no company can claim to balance hormones or address menopausal conditions without the agency’s comprehensive review process.

Deceptive Claims of FDA Approval

Another deceptive trend identified by Tina.org is the misleading claims of FDA approval or clearance. This trend is particularly prevalent in the promotion of dietary supplements and medical devices. For instance, Top Dog Direct uses the FDA logo in ads for its BeActive Plus leg brace, falsely suggesting FDA endorsement, which is not the case.

Misuse of AI and Misleading ‘Free’ Offers

Other deceptive advertising trends include the misuse of AI and the term ‘free’ in offers. Tina.org has settled a court case with Roblox over its use of AI bots to deceive users, including children. The organization has also called out HelloFresh’s Good Chop for its misleading ‘free’ offers.

Greenwashing in the Aviation Industry

Lastly, Tina.org points out the overstated claims about the sustainability of aviation fuels, a practice known as greenwashing. Airlines such as Lufthansa, United Airlines, and Royal Dutch Airlines have been identified as culprits in this deceptive practice. Despite their claims, sustainable aviation fuels currently account for only 0.1% of the airlines’ fuel consumption worldwide.

The efforts of Truth in Advertising to expose deceptive advertising trends highlight the need for increased vigilance among consumers. It also emphasizes the importance of regulatory bodies in holding companies accountable for their advertising practices.