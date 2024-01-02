Time for WHO to Address the Health Risks Posed by Climate Change

The World Health Organization (WHO) faces an imperative to address the health risks posed by climate change. Despite the increasing health threats, greenhouse gases are not classified as hazardous, nor is climate change considered a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). This article urges the WHO to declare excess greenhouse gases as health hazards and to classify climate change as a PHEIC, thereby triggering a global framework for the control of greenhouse gas emissions.

The Health Impacts of Climate Change

Climate change has direct and indirect health impacts, such as infectious disease transmission, heat-related illnesses, and food insecurity. The need for a just transition toward clean energy is vital to protect people’s health, and it requires supporting country-led plans, prioritizing adaptation and mitigation strategies, mobilizing resources, and engaging the private sector.

Climate Change and Mental Health

Recent years have seen an increasing awareness of the impact of climate change on mental health, with a significant percentage of Americans reporting anxiety and depression related to global warming. Organizations like the Climate Psychiatry Alliance (CPA) and the American Psychiatric Association (APA) have been established to address the psychiatric risks posed by the climate crisis, advocating for better environmental policy and educating the mental health community about these risks.

Addressing the Climate and Health Nexus

The WHO has stated that climate change threatens clean air, safe drinking water, nutritious food supply, and safe shelter, potentially undoing decades of progress in global health. El Niño events disrupt atmospheric and oceanic interactions leading to shifts in precipitation, temperature, and extreme weather events, exacerbating heatwaves and increasing vector-borne and waterborne diseases. Understanding El Niño’s impact on public health and enhancing preparedness measures is of paramount significance.

The Role of the Health Sector

The health sector has a crucial role to play in overcoming vested interests that impede combatting health threats. This includes applying public health measures such as behavior change communication, carbon emission estimates on product labels, marketing restrictions, and pricing mechanisms on high-emitting substances. The sector can also draw parallels with the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which demonstrated that short-term sacrifices are necessary for long-term benefits.