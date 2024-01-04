TikToker’s Winter Lip Care Hack Goes Viral: Here’s Why It Works

A winter lip care hack shared on the popular social media platform TikTok is resonating with viewers worldwide, offering a simple and affordable solution to the common problem of dry, chapped lips during the colder months. The hack, posted by a TikToker known as Cosy With Angie, involves dampening the lips with water and then applying a layer of Vaseline Lip Therapy to lock in the moisture overnight.

Understanding the Hack

The key to this technique lies in the use of Vaseline, a well-known occlusive skincare ingredient. An occlusive is a substance that forms a protective barrier on the skin’s surface to prevent moisture loss, making it particularly effective for areas prone to dryness, such as the lips. By applying Vaseline Lip Therapy after moistening the lips, the moisture is effectively sealed in, resulting in smoother, more hydrated lips.

Going Viral on TikTok

The video posted by Cosy With Angie has quickly gone viral on TikTok, with viewers appreciating the simplicity and affordability of the hack. The comments section of the video is filled with positive feedback, with many sharing their own lip care routines that involve similar layering techniques to lock in moisture.

Alternatives to Vaseline

While Vaseline is recommended in the TikTok video, Cosy With Angie also suggests that viewers can use any preferred occlusive, not just Vaseline. Other popular choices for this purpose include Lanolips The Original 101 Ointment and Weleda Skin Food Lip Butter. Both of these products have been recognized for their ability to hydrate and repair dry lips, and can be used as effective alternatives to Vaseline for this lip care hack.