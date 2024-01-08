en English
Health

TikTok Star Susi Vidal Battles Valley Fever: Climate Change Implicated

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:53 pm EST
TikTok Star Susi Vidal Battles Valley Fever: Climate Change Implicated

TikTok influencer Susi Vidal, boasting a following of 3.6 million, has been diagnosed with a potentially fatal fungal infection known as Valley Fever. The infection was contracted during a family visit to Arizona in September. Uncharacteristic severe fatigue, initially dismissed as worsening depression, was a precursor to a more sinister medical reality. Bothersome symptoms like a full body rash, crippling fatigue, chest constriction, and sharp, stabbing pains became a part of Vidal’s daily ordeal. As her condition raised more questions than answers, Arizona doctors diagnosed her with Valley Fever following a series of blood tests and chest imaging.

Understanding Valley Fever

Valley Fever, a condition not often talked about, is caused by inhaling Coccidioides fungus spores found in soil. The Southwestern United States, particularly Arizona, is a hotbed for this fungus. The majority of Valley Fever cases are mild and self-resolving. However, up to ten percent can escalate to severe levels, with the infection disseminating through the bloodstream to other body parts, potentially leading to meningitis.

The Threat of Climate Change

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported approximately 20,000 cases of Valley Fever in 2019. Yet, experts warn that the disease might become endemic in more states by 2100 due to climate change. The fungus causing Valley Fever is released into the atmosphere when soil is disturbed. Increasing global temperatures are believed to be contributing to the surge in infections.

Climate Change and the Spread of Valley Fever

A study predicts that the endemic region of the Coccidioides fungus will expand north to include dry western states due to climate change. This serves as a stark reminder of the complex interplay between climate change and human health, and emphasizes the need for increased awareness and preventative measures against diseases like Valley Fever.

Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

