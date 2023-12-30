en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Tia Mowry’s Revelation: Embracing Solitude and Self-Care

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:07 pm EST
Tia Mowry’s Revelation: Embracing Solitude and Self-Care

Tia Mowry, the renowned 45-year-old actress celebrated for her role in ‘Sister, Sister’, recently unveiled a more intimate side of her life in a heartfelt Instagram post. Known for her perpetual engagement in work, motherhood, and the unique companionship of a twin, Mowry found solitude to be a rarity. However, in the past year, she has discovered the value of solitude and its power to rejuvenate.

Embracing Solitude, Recharging Self

In her recent post, Mowry confessed that her life seldom offered moments of solitude. She had been constantly surrounded by people, be it family, colleagues, or her twin. Yet, the past year brought about a change in this pattern. She learned to appreciate being alone, viewing it not as a punishment, but as a much-needed pause, an opportunity to recharge.

Her post included a video, a candid portrayal of her ‘me time.’ It showed her singing and dancing joyously with a glass of wine, embodying the bliss of solitude, and the celebration of self-love.

A Journey of Self-discovery

This newfound appreciation for solitude followed Mowry’s journey of self-discovery after parting ways with her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict. The split marked a turning point in her life, steering her towards introspection. It was during this phase that she recognized the importance of setting time aside for herself.

Self-care and Being Present for Others

The mother of two emphasized the value of maintaining one’s own well-being to be fully present for others. She compared this to ensuring that her own cup is full, a metaphorical expression of personal fulfillment and readiness to give. She elaborated on the sacrifices and blessings of motherhood, accentuating the healing and empowering aspects it brings.

Mowry’s retreat experience played a pivotal role in her understanding of solitude. Journaling extensively during this time, she delved deep into her thoughts and emotions, a process that underscored the significance of solitude in her life. Her reflections resonated with many of her followers, highlighting the universal appeal of her message about self-care and the beauty of solitude.

0
Health Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

LeBron James' Illness Casts Uncertainty Over Lakers-Timberwolves Game

By Salman Khan

Packers Face Defensive Challenges as Eric Stokes Moves to Injured Reserve

By Salman Khan

Calum Wyatt: A Father's Brave Battle Against Metastatic Melanoma

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Mask Mandate Reinstated in LA County Amid Rising COVID-19 Metrics

By Nitish Verma

Holiday Season Health Advisory: Stay Home if Unwell, Says Turks and Ca ...
@Health · 1 min
Holiday Season Health Advisory: Stay Home if Unwell, Says Turks and Ca ...
heart comment 0
The Highs and Lows: Mental Health and High-Pressure Roles

By Nimrah Khatoon

The Highs and Lows: Mental Health and High-Pressure Roles
Global Dengue Outbreak: A Battle Against Mosquitoes and Time

By BNN Correspondents

Global Dengue Outbreak: A Battle Against Mosquitoes and Time
Harnessing Mobile Apps for 2024 New Year’s Resolutions: A New Approach

By Dil Bar Irshad

Harnessing Mobile Apps for 2024 New Year's Resolutions: A New Approach
CNBC’s Top States for Business: Where to Live and Work in 2023

By Momen Zellmi

CNBC's Top States for Business: Where to Live and Work in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
LeBron James' Illness Casts Uncertainty Over Lakers-Timberwolves Game
47 seconds
LeBron James' Illness Casts Uncertainty Over Lakers-Timberwolves Game
Packers Face Defensive Challenges as Eric Stokes Moves to Injured Reserve
53 seconds
Packers Face Defensive Challenges as Eric Stokes Moves to Injured Reserve
Calum Wyatt: A Father's Brave Battle Against Metastatic Melanoma
53 seconds
Calum Wyatt: A Father's Brave Battle Against Metastatic Melanoma
Mask Mandate Reinstated in LA County Amid Rising COVID-19 Metrics
1 min
Mask Mandate Reinstated in LA County Amid Rising COVID-19 Metrics
China's Unexpected Military Reshuffle: A Deeper Look
3 mins
China's Unexpected Military Reshuffle: A Deeper Look
Holiday Season Health Advisory: Stay Home if Unwell, Says Turks and Caicos Minister
3 mins
Holiday Season Health Advisory: Stay Home if Unwell, Says Turks and Caicos Minister
Taiwan Presidential Election 2024: Uncertainty Looms as DPP Candidate's Lead Slips
4 mins
Taiwan Presidential Election 2024: Uncertainty Looms as DPP Candidate's Lead Slips
Wake Forest Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in ACC Opener
4 mins
Wake Forest Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in ACC Opener
The Highs and Lows: Mental Health and High-Pressure Roles
5 mins
The Highs and Lows: Mental Health and High-Pressure Roles
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
34 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app