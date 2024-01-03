en English
Health

Thyroid Awareness Month: Hancock Health Emphasizes Understanding Thyroid Risks

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
In a world where one in every 16 people are affected by thyroid problems, the significance of January as Thyroid Awareness Month has never been more profound. Hancock Health’s medical professionals are emphasizing the importance of understanding thyroid risks, which affect nearly 20 million people annually. The stakes are high as these issues can drastically affect an individual’s quality of life.

Subtle Symptoms, Significant Impact

Thyroid hormones play a pivotal role, influencing almost every organ system within the body. Yet, about 60% of those with thyroid conditions remain oblivious due to the subtle nature of symptoms. These symptoms, often mimicking common ailments like weight changes or digestive problems, can easily be overlooked. Dr. Kerri Kissell from Hancock Health iterates that thyroid symptoms are not distinctly indicative of the disease itself, further complicating the diagnosis.

Women at a Higher Risk

Dr. Kissell also brings attention to the fact that women are more susceptible to thyroid issues than men. Despite extensive research, the reasons for this gender disparity remain elusive. It’s clear that thyroid disorders aren’t limited to one demographic, but extend their reach, affecting a large number of individuals across the globe.

Prevention and Awareness

Prevention of thyroid diseases poses a challenge, as many contributing factors are beyond an individual’s control. However, being aware of the risks can help in early detection and management. Dr. Kissell advises people with multiple symptoms, a personal or family history of thyroid disease, those taking high-iodine medications or supplements, or women undergoing menopause to consult their doctor for screening. Empowered with knowledge, individuals can contribute towards a global effort to combat thyroid diseases, enhancing the importance of Thyroid Awareness Month.

Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

