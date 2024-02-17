Through With Chew Week: Unmasking the Myths and Empowering Quit Attempts

Amid the bustling life of Oklahoma, a pivotal health campaign emerges to challenge a longstanding habit. The week of February 18-24 marks the annual Through With Chew Week, a concerted effort led by Tobacco Stops With Me, a revered initiative of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET). This campaign casts a spotlight on the perilous journey of smokeless tobacco users, unveiling the stark reality that chew is not a benign alternative to cigarettes but a harbinger of grave health risks. With a focus on education and support, the message is clear: the time to renounce tobacco in all its forms is now.

Advertisment

Unmasking the Myth of Safety

For years, smokeless tobacco has lurked in the shadows of its combustible counterparts, cloaked in the dangerous myth of being a safer option. However, Through With Chew Week aims to dismantle these misconceptions by presenting the unvarnished truth. Smokeless tobacco harbors up to four times the nicotine found in cigarettes, a startling revelation that underscores the heightened risk of addiction. Beyond nicotine, it contains a slew of carcinogens, directly implicating it in cases of oral, throat, and esophageal cancers. This campaign endeavors to illuminate these facts, steering Oklahomans towards healthier, tobacco-free lives.

Voices of Experience

Advertisment

In the heart of this initiative lies the poignant story of Ronnie Trentham, a former user who tragically succumbed to tobacco-related cancer. Ronnie's narrative is not just a tale of loss but a beacon of motivation for those entangled in the grip of smokeless tobacco. His experiences, shared in earnest with the community, serve as a powerful testament to the insidious nature of addiction and the devastating toll it exacts on individuals and their families. It is stories like Ronnie's that Through With Chew Week leverages to foster a deeper understanding and resolve among Oklahomans to quit tobacco for good.

Empowering Quit Attempts

Recognizing the formidable challenge of overcoming tobacco addiction, Through With Chew Week is not merely an educational campaign but a robust support system. Central to this support is the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, a lifeline for those seeking to break free from tobacco's hold. Offering a suite of resources, including counseling and personalized quit plans, the Helpline exemplifies TSET's commitment to not just advocate for cessation but to actively empower Oklahomans in their journey towards freedom from tobacco.

As Through With Chew Week unfolds, its message resonates across Oklahoma, echoing in schools, communities, and homes. It is a clarion call to action, urging individuals to reevaluate their relationship with tobacco and to consider the legacy they wish to leave. By shedding light on the hidden dangers of smokeless tobacco and providing tangible support for cessation, TSET's campaign is a pivotal step towards a healthier, tobacco-free future for Oklahoma. This initiative not only commemorates those lost to tobacco-related illnesses but also honors their stories by inspiring change. The path to a tobacco-free life is fraught with challenges, but with education, support, and community solidarity, it is a journey worth embarking on.