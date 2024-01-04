en English
Health

Three Signs Your Child Needs a Doctor: Insights from Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Angela Mattke

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST
In the maze of childhood illnesses, parents often find themselves caught in a whirl of questions about when to seek medical attention for their child. Pediatrician Dr. Angela Mattke from the Mayo Clinic’s Children’s Center has offered valuable insights into this predicament, advising parents about three alarm signs that may necessitate a doctor’s intervention.

Hydration: The First Line of Defence

The first red flag that Dr. Mattke highlights is hydration. While children should normally urinate every eight hours, a reduction to less than three times in 24 hours may point to alarming dehydration levels. This sign alone necessitates immediate contact with healthcare professionals.

Breathing Difficulties: A Critical Indicator

The second sign to watch out for is a child’s breathing pattern. Rapid, labored breathing or an inability to speak in full sentences due to breathing difficulties is a clear sign of distress. This may warrant immediate medical attention at an urgent care facility or emergency room.

Behavior Changes: A Crucial Alert

Lastly, changes in a child’s behavior serve as a crucial alert. A child who is less alert than usual or not responding well, even with a low-grade fever, should be seen by a healthcare provider. A child’s behavior can often act as a window into their health status, and any alarming changes should not be taken lightly.

Dr. Mattke encourages parents to trust their instincts and reach out to their care team with any concerns. A network of professionals, including nurses and providers, is always available to assist them, emphasizing the importance of parental vigilance in children’s health. Moreover, Dr. Mattke’s advice is an important reminder that recognizing these signs early can help prevent severe complications and ensure the child’s wellbeing.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

