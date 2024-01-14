en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Three New Cases of JN.1 Covid-19 Variant Detected in Karachi

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 2:24 am EST
Three New Cases of JN.1 Covid-19 Variant Detected in Karachi

Rapid Antigen Tests Confirm Variant Presence

Three passengers arriving at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi from abroad have tested positive for the new Covid-19 variant, JN.1 Omicron. The rapid antigen tests, conducted by the Sindh Health Department, yielded positive results, raising concerns about the further spread of this highly transmissible variant in the region.

Affected Passengers’ Residence and Symptoms

The affected passengers are reported to be residents of Qamber Shahdadkot, North Waziristan, and Mohmand Agency. The health department has indicated that these individuals were tested for possible symptoms of Covid-19. With the number of JN.1 variant cases in Karachi reaching five, health authorities are intensifying efforts to contain the spread and monitor potential outbreaks in these areas.

Increasing Cases Prompt Heightened Vigilance

Previously, two cases of COVID-19 linked to passengers arriving at Jinnah International Airport had been confirmed by the Sindh Health Department. The health officials suspected these cases to be associated with the highly transmissible JN.1 variant, prompting increased vigilance and testing protocols at airports and borders.

Government Response and Monitoring

In response to the evolving situation, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has decided to conduct COVID testing for passengers arriving from abroad. Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan emphasized the government’s continuous monitoring, particularly given the emergence of the JN.1 subvariant of Omicron in various countries.

0
Health Pakistan
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 hour ago
Scranton's 'Shiver by the River' Race: A Testament to Community Spirit and Philanthropy
Despite the cold and damp conditions that enveloped Scranton’s Lackawanna County, the spirit of community and commitment to good causes shone brightly during the annual ‘Shiver by the River’ race. Over a hundred participants disregarded the weather, donning their running shoes and participatory spirits for a series of events that included a 5k run, a
Scranton's 'Shiver by the River' Race: A Testament to Community Spirit and Philanthropy
Scotland's Winter Crisis: The Domino Effect of Hospital Handover Delays
1 hour ago
Scotland's Winter Crisis: The Domino Effect of Hospital Handover Delays
Blood Donation Champions: Siblings Pam Fenton and Brian Chandler's Lifesaving Contributions
1 hour ago
Blood Donation Champions: Siblings Pam Fenton and Brian Chandler's Lifesaving Contributions
Schenectady County Public Health Services Earns National Accreditation
1 hour ago
Schenectady County Public Health Services Earns National Accreditation
Duncan Hospital's £4.5m Transformation: A New Era for Healthcare in Bihar
1 hour ago
Duncan Hospital's £4.5m Transformation: A New Era for Healthcare in Bihar
Suddie Hospital Commissions Expanded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
1 hour ago
Suddie Hospital Commissions Expanded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
Latest Headlines
World News
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
36 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
44 mins
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
49 mins
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
57 mins
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
1 hour
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
1 hour
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
1 hour
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
1 hour
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
1 hour
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
3 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
3 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
3 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
4 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
8 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
8 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
9 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app