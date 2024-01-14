Three New Cases of JN.1 Covid-19 Variant Detected in Karachi

Rapid Antigen Tests Confirm Variant Presence

Three passengers arriving at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi from abroad have tested positive for the new Covid-19 variant, JN.1 Omicron. The rapid antigen tests, conducted by the Sindh Health Department, yielded positive results, raising concerns about the further spread of this highly transmissible variant in the region.

Affected Passengers’ Residence and Symptoms

The affected passengers are reported to be residents of Qamber Shahdadkot, North Waziristan, and Mohmand Agency. The health department has indicated that these individuals were tested for possible symptoms of Covid-19. With the number of JN.1 variant cases in Karachi reaching five, health authorities are intensifying efforts to contain the spread and monitor potential outbreaks in these areas.

Increasing Cases Prompt Heightened Vigilance

Previously, two cases of COVID-19 linked to passengers arriving at Jinnah International Airport had been confirmed by the Sindh Health Department. The health officials suspected these cases to be associated with the highly transmissible JN.1 variant, prompting increased vigilance and testing protocols at airports and borders.

Government Response and Monitoring

In response to the evolving situation, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has decided to conduct COVID testing for passengers arriving from abroad. Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan emphasized the government’s continuous monitoring, particularly given the emergence of the JN.1 subvariant of Omicron in various countries.