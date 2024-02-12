This Valentine's Day, Prioritize Your Heart Health: NHS Officials Urge Regular Heart Checks

This Valentine's Day, NHS officials in the North East are urging people to take a moment to check their heart health. Dr Raj Bethapudi, a prominent Sunderland GP and clinical lead for cardiovascular health, wants the public to be aware of the 'silent killer' that is high blood pressure, which can lead to fatal heart attacks or strokes.

The Silent Killer

High blood pressure often goes undetected due to its asymptomatic nature. According to recent statistics, around 5.5 million people in the UK have high blood pressure without realizing it. Regular checks are crucial for early detection and management of this condition.

The Importance of Regular Checks

The NHS recommends getting your blood pressure checked at least once every five years if you are over 40, and more frequently if you have 'borderline' blood pressure or lifestyle risk factors such as poor diet, obesity, lack of exercise, smoking, excessive alcohol, and high salt intake.

Lifestyle Changes for a Healthier Heart

A healthy diet, reducing alcohol consumption, quitting smoking, and regular exercise can all contribute to maintaining a healthy heart and reducing your risk of high blood pressure. This Valentine's Day, show your heart some love by taking these steps towards better heart health.

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a condition that affects millions worldwide. Despite its prevalence, many remain unaware of its existence, earning it the moniker 'the silent killer'. If left untreated, high blood pressure can lead to serious health complications, including heart attacks and strokes.

Myths and Facts - Despite common beliefs, high blood pressure can affect individuals of all ages. Regular monitoring and management are essential to reduce the risk of serious health issues. It's important to debunk myths surrounding high blood pressure and stress the importance of awareness, education, and lifestyle changes.

Understanding Blood Pressure Readings - Blood pressure readings are categorized into normal, elevated, stage 1 hypertension, and stage 2 hypertension. Regular heart checks are necessary to combat this 'silent killer', especially for those with risk factors.

The responsibility lies with each one of us to take charge of our heart health. This Valentine's Day, let's make a pledge to prioritize our hearts and encourage others to do the same. After all, a healthy heart is a loving heart.