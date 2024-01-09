Thiruvananthapuram: A Lifeline for Maldivians Amid India-Maldives Diplomatic Tensions

In Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, a significant population of Maldivians finds solace in the city’s accessible and affordable healthcare and shopping services. The city’s proximity to the Maldives, a mere 30-minute flight away, attracts approximately 2,000 Maldivians, who are not permanent residents.

Thiruvananthapuram: A Home Away from Home

These visitors frequently visit the area around Thiruvananthapuram Medical College for medical treatment and shopping. The cost of healthcare in the Maldives is often twice as much as in India and less accessible, making Thiruvananthapuram a preferable destination.

A Local Adaptation

The local community has welcomed this influx of Maldivians, with hotels and businesses displaying signs in Dhivehi, the Maldivian language. The presence of a Maldives Consulate in the city further strengthens the bond. The consulate functioned as a polling booth for Maldivians during their presidential election last September.

Historical Diplomacy and Current Tensions

India and the Maldives have historically shared positive diplomatic relations, with India being one of the first countries to recognize Maldives’ independence. However, recent leadership changes have caused diplomatic tensions, creating concerns among the Maldivian residents in Thiruvananthapuram. They fear potential impacts, such as price increases for imported goods like onions. Despite these diplomatic fluctuations, the close ties between the two countries, particularly in Thiruvananthapuram, demonstrate the Maldives’ dependence on India for various needs.