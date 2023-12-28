Thirlwall Inquiry to Investigate Lucy Letby’s Crimes: Hospital Executives Designated ‘Core Participants’

In an unprecedented move, four former executives of the Countess of Chester Hospital Trust, including former chief executive Tony Chambers, have been named as ‘core participants’ in the upcoming Thirlwall Inquiry. The inquiry is set to examine the shocking crimes of Lucy Letby, a nurse convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others at the hospital’s neonatal unit from June 2015 to June 2016.

Unraveling the Lucy Letby Case

The Thirlwall Inquiry, slated to begin hearings in the coming year, aims to probe the circumstances surrounding Letby’s criminal activities. The focus will be on how Letby, now stripped of her nursing credentials, was able to commit such heinous acts within the premises of a healthcare institution. The inquiry will also scrutinize the response of the National Health Service (NHS) and its handling of the case, particularly in light of concerns raised by doctors.

Role of Core Participants

The list of core participants extends beyond the hospital’s former executives. Major health and regulatory bodies such as the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, the NHS, the Department of Health and Social Care, the Nursing and Midwifery Council, and the Care Quality Commission have also been included. Their role will be crucial in providing insights into the workings of the NHS and its management and governance structures.

Eye on the Future

Chaired by Lady Justice Thirlwall, the inquiry will ultimately offer a final report with recommendations to the Health Secretary. The report will not only shed light on the experiences of the parents and the conduct of hospital staff during the period of Letby’s crimes but also suggest measures to prevent such incidences in the future. As the nation awaits the commencement of the Thirlwall Inquiry, it remains to be seen what revelations will emerge from this deep dive into one of the most shocking criminal cases in the history of British healthcare.