en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:59 pm EST
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception

In a novel approach to male contraception, researchers are exploring methods that transcend the conventional chemical and hormonal techniques. A promising method in the spotlight involves thermally increasing the testicular temperature to obstruct spermatogenesis. This innovative concept draws from an understanding that dates back to the 1930s, which suggests that a slight increase in testicular temperature can significantly reduce male fertility.

Thermal Underpants: A Potential Game-Changer

The most recent development in this field is the creation of specially-designed undergarments that elevate the testicles closer to the inguinal canal. This idea was first mooted in France during the 1980s by renowned andrologist Roger Mieusset and biologist Louis Bujan. These underpants have shown encouraging results in early studies, suggesting that they could act as an effective, well-tolerated, and reversible form of contraception, if worn for at least 15 hours each day.

Obstacles and Opportunities

Despite the initial success, progress in the research of these thermal underpants has been hampered, primarily due to a lack of interest from industrial partners to standardize and manufacture the device. Interestingly, in France, there has been a surge in the demand for such non-surgical contraceptive methods, as indicated by the steady increase in the number of vasectomy sterilizations performed each year.

Thermal Contraception: The Road Ahead

While these thermal contraception methods are not yet officially recognized and cannot be prescribed, healthcare professionals like general practitioner and andrologist François Isus provide information and conduct preliminary assessments for interested men. Some men resort to creating their own thermal contraception devices or procuring contraceptive rings marketed as decorative items. Isus underscores the need for regular spermogram tests for users of these methods, a practice that is not widely followed. A new clinical study protocol is currently being considered to further evaluate the effectiveness of thermal contraception.

0
France Health Science & Technology
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
42 mins ago
Reunion Island Braces for Tropical Storm Belal: A Community Prepares for the Storm
Tropical Storm Belal, rapidly gaining momentum over the Indian Ocean, is poised to lay siege to Reunion Island, a French territory. With the clock ticking down to 8 pm on Sunday, the island’s roughly 870,000 residents are bracing for an intense 36-hour weather ordeal that stretches into Tuesday morning. The stakes rise as the storm
Reunion Island Braces for Tropical Storm Belal: A Community Prepares for the Storm
Mayotte Faces Migration Challenge as Somali Migrants Arrive
3 hours ago
Mayotte Faces Migration Challenge as Somali Migrants Arrive
The 'Shakespearean' Family Saga of French Cinema Icon Alain Delon: A Deeper Look
4 hours ago
The 'Shakespearean' Family Saga of French Cinema Icon Alain Delon: A Deeper Look
Tragedy Unfolds in English Channel: Five Migrants Perish in Desperate Bid for New Life
55 mins ago
Tragedy Unfolds in English Channel: Five Migrants Perish in Desperate Bid for New Life
ArcelorMittal and French Government Invest €1.8 Billion to Decarbonize Dunkirk Steel Plant
1 hour ago
ArcelorMittal and French Government Invest €1.8 Billion to Decarbonize Dunkirk Steel Plant
France Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amidst Escalating Russian Attacks
2 hours ago
France Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amidst Escalating Russian Attacks
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
16 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
16 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
17 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
17 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
18 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
18 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
18 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
19 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Detroit Pistons' Strategic Move to Boost Financial Flexibility
19 mins
Detroit Pistons' Strategic Move to Boost Financial Flexibility
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
3 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
6 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
7 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
14 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app