Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception

In a novel approach to male contraception, researchers are exploring methods that transcend the conventional chemical and hormonal techniques. A promising method in the spotlight involves thermally increasing the testicular temperature to obstruct spermatogenesis. This innovative concept draws from an understanding that dates back to the 1930s, which suggests that a slight increase in testicular temperature can significantly reduce male fertility.

Thermal Underpants: A Potential Game-Changer

The most recent development in this field is the creation of specially-designed undergarments that elevate the testicles closer to the inguinal canal. This idea was first mooted in France during the 1980s by renowned andrologist Roger Mieusset and biologist Louis Bujan. These underpants have shown encouraging results in early studies, suggesting that they could act as an effective, well-tolerated, and reversible form of contraception, if worn for at least 15 hours each day.

Obstacles and Opportunities

Despite the initial success, progress in the research of these thermal underpants has been hampered, primarily due to a lack of interest from industrial partners to standardize and manufacture the device. Interestingly, in France, there has been a surge in the demand for such non-surgical contraceptive methods, as indicated by the steady increase in the number of vasectomy sterilizations performed each year.

Thermal Contraception: The Road Ahead

While these thermal contraception methods are not yet officially recognized and cannot be prescribed, healthcare professionals like general practitioner and andrologist François Isus provide information and conduct preliminary assessments for interested men. Some men resort to creating their own thermal contraception devices or procuring contraceptive rings marketed as decorative items. Isus underscores the need for regular spermogram tests for users of these methods, a practice that is not widely followed. A new clinical study protocol is currently being considered to further evaluate the effectiveness of thermal contraception.