Therapy Dogs and Enhanced Security: UNLV's Response to Tragic Shooting

In a poignant response to the tragic shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) last month, therapy dogs from Courtroom Critters Therapy Dogs will be present on campus during the spring semester. This initiative aims to provide support and solace to the bereaved university community. The therapy dogs will be stationed in the Student Union area on January 16 and 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will continue to make appearances throughout the initial weeks of the semester.

Advertisment

A Community in Mourning

On December 6, 2023, the UNLV community was rocked by a devastating shooting at the Lee Business School. This senseless act of violence claimed the lives of three faculty members, leaving the university community in a state of shock and mourning. In response, the university has not only introduced therapy dogs but has also enhanced security measures and incorporated various resources, including counseling services, to provide support during this difficult time.

UNLV's Stepped Up Support

Advertisment

Starting January 16, the UNLV Student Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) will offer drop-in services for crisis or support from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. This is part of the university's broader 'Rebel Recovery Program', which includes mental health events, wellness services, and safety information. The program is designed to help students, faculty, and staff cope with the aftermath of the tragic incident and to foster a sense of safety and security within the campus community.

Adjustments in the Wake of Tragedy

In acknowledgment of the dark memory associated with the shooting site, Beam Hall, the university has made the decision to close the building to the public for the semester. The classes that were scheduled to be held in Beam Hall have been reassigned or moved to remote instruction, allowing the university community the space to heal while continuing with their academic commitments.