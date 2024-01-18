ThedaCare Finalizes $100M Upgrade of Neenah Hospital

In a historic move for healthcare in the Fox Cities, ThedaCare has concluded a $100 million renovation of its Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The intensive modernization project, which began in 2022, is set to significantly upgrade health services for the local community.

Revamping Emergency and Behavioral Health Services

Central to the project is the expansion of the hospital's emergency department. This revamped area now has extra space and specialized rooms, all equipped with state-of-the-art technology, to enhance trauma and behavioral health care. Additionally, the renovation has facilitated the growth of Behavioral Health services, responding to an ever-increasing need for such facilities in the local community.

Introducing a State-of-the-art Women's Center

Another highlight of the renovation is the establishment of a new Women's Center. This innovative space will offer mammography, diagnostics and imaging, as well as bone density testing services. By setting up this center, ThedaCare aims to ensure comprehensive healthcare for the women of Fox Cities, highlighting their commitment to keeping care local.

Investing in ThedaCare's Healthcare Facilities

The modernization of the Neenah hospital is part of a broader investment initiative by ThedaCare. This comes after careful deliberation by officials on whether to merge the Neenah and Appleton centers, an idea that was considered in 2016. With this substantial investment, ThedaCare has reaffirmed its dedication to improving the health and well-being of the communities they serve.

ThedaCare's renovation project was completed with the backing of donors and the ThedaCare Foundation-Neenah. The facility continues to provide critical care services such as the region’s only Level II Trauma Center and certified Comprehensive Stroke Center, delivering care to over 650,000 residents across 17 counties.