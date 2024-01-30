TheAnswerPage.com and ConveyMED Revolutionize Medical Cannabis Education with Podcast Course

In an innovative stride in medical cannabis education, TheAnswerPage.com, a trusted name in the industry, has launched the New York Medical Cannabis Program Required Course in a podcast format. This pioneering initiative is designed to fulfill the educational requirements of New York clinicians to participate in the state's medical cannabis program. The course, a collaborative effort with ConveyMED, is available exclusively on the ConveyMed app, creating a convenient and flexible learning platform for clinicians.

A Revolutionary Shift in Medical Education

The course stands as a testament to the evolving modalities in medical education. It allows a broad spectrum of clinicians, including physicians, podiatrists, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, physician assistants, dentists, and midwives, to meet certification requirements at their convenience. This marks a significant deviation from traditional text-based courses, introducing a more engaging and user-friendly platform for medical professionals.

Adapting to Evolving Medical Cannabis Laws

Stephen B. Corn, MD, the founder of TheAnswerPage.com, emphasized the need to adapt to the evolving landscape of medical cannabis laws. Providing healthcare professionals with the most current, relevant, and accessible information is crucial in navigating this rapidly advancing field. TheAnswerPage.com, with a legacy of over 25 years, continues to be a reliable source of medical education, particularly in the field of medical cannabis.

ConveyMED: Pioneering Audio Education

Founded by Mike Donoghue, ConveyMED focuses on making continuing medical education accessible through audio education. The collaboration with TheAnswerPage.com is a significant milestone in audio education for medical cannabis. The ConveyMED app offers an interactive platform where clinicians can listen to content, take quizzes, and complete certification on mobile devices.

An Emphasis on Education

Meredith Fisher-Corn, MD, Editor-in-Chief of TheAnswerPage.com and the course author, echoes the belief that education is fundamental to effective patient care. TheAnswerPage has earned recognition for its high-quality education on the endocannabinoid system and medical cannabis, as well as pain medicine and opioid prescribing practices, both in the US and internationally. The app is available on iOS and Android devices, and clinicians can register for the course at TheAnswerPage.com.