The Widowhood Effect: Understanding Its Impact on the Elderly

The chilling hush of bereavement is often followed by the harsh toll of mortality. This is the essence of the “widowhood effect“, the increased risk of death experienced by those who have recently lost a spouse. A 2014 study in the Journal of Public Health revealed a significant rise in the odds of mortality within the first three months following a spouse’s death, compared to those who remained married. This alarming phenomenon is more common amongst the elderly, making it a pertinent issue for our increasingly aging society.

The Contributors to the Widowhood Effect

Elisabeth Shaw, Clinical Psychologist and CEO of Relationships Australia NSW, associates the widowhood effect with several factors. Intense grief following the loss of a long-term partner, pre-existing mental and physical health issues in the caregiver that exacerbate under stress, and the isolation often accompanying widowhood are major contributors.

Older individuals may face a dwindling social circle as peers pass away or become less available. Coupled with societal expectations that often downplay their loneliness, these factors conspire to make the widowhood effect a silent epidemic.

Insights from Research

Dr. Georgia Rowley from the University of Adelaide has delved into the experiences of older Greek and British migrant widows, shedding light on additional aspects of this issue. Dr. Rowley’s research reveals high rates of depression and loneliness among these individuals. The interviews disclosed that a spouse’s death significantly impacts mental health, with older Greek men particularly struggling due to traditional expectations of masculinity.

These shared experiences underscore a deterioration in psychological and physical wellbeing in widowhood, with successful aging closely linked to having a spouse.

The Importance of Support

Addressing the widowhood effect goes beyond psychological counseling and medical intervention. Shaw emphasizes the importance of providing support to the recently widowed by being available without imposing, and to continue checking in, as the need for support can often increase months after the initial loss.

Efforts to support the widowed elderly could include community organizations offering resources and events, Medicare Advantage plans offering supplemental benefits, and initiatives such as the Camp Widow program and the Soaring Spirits Widowed Community Ally Program.

As our society continues to age, understanding and addressing the widowhood effect becomes increasingly crucial. The price of neglecting this issue may be measured in lives lost, but the reward for addressing it effectively can be counted in years of life regained.