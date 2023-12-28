en English
Health

The Vital Role of UShER in COVID-19 Genomic Sequencing Amidst Rising Challenges

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:33 am EST
The Vital Role of UShER in COVID-19 Genomic Sequencing Amidst Rising Challenges

The COVID-19 pandemic brought about an unprecedented opportunity for real-time tracking of the SARS-CoV-2 virus through genomic sequencing. Over 15 million SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences were generated, revealing not only the virus’s spread and evolution but also significant inadequacies in bioinformatics infrastructure.

The Challenge of Handling Massive Data

Traditional phylogenetic methods were unable to cope with the massive influx of data. This led to delays in analyzing and understanding the sequences for public health decisions, highlighting the need for critical performance improvements and scaling of analyses to cope with such high volumes of data.

UShER: A Game Changer in Genomic Sequencing

Amidst these challenges, the Ultrafast Sample placement on Existing tRees (UShER) tool suite emerged as a transformative solution. UShER maintained a comprehensive phylogenetic tree in near-real time, proving instrumental in monitoring the virus’s evolution with unparalleled accuracy. UShER’s role in the rapid identification of concerning lineages, such as Omicron, cannot be overstated. Detected as a significant variant within a day of sequence deposition, Omicron was classified by the World Health Organization three days later, a feat made possible by UShER’s capabilities.

The Role of Databases and Consortia

The contributions of various databases and consortia, including GISAID, COG-UK, and INSDC, were instrumental in aggregating genome sequences and metadata. These resources helped build the phylogenetic tree, enabling the successful tracking and understanding of the virus’s evolution.

The success of UShER, coupled with the lessons learned from the pandemic, underscores the pressing need for robust bioinformatic tools. Such tools are key to managing large-scale genomic data, facilitating timely and informed public health responses in the face of future pandemics.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

