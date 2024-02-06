The Vital Role of Physical Therapists in Managing EDS and HSD

The pivotal role of physical therapists (PTs) in the lives of individuals with Ehlers-Danlos syndromes (EDS) and hypermobility spectrum disorders (HSD) cannot be overstated. Their expertise is instrumental in devising personal pain management strategies that cater to specific symptoms and limitations of these patients.

Exercise: A Key Component of Management

Exercise, a cornerstone of managing these disorders, strengthens muscles, stabilizes joints, and mitigates pain from muscle spasms. PTs collaborate with patients to discover activities that are both enjoyable, sustainable, and suitable to their condition. They advocate for low-impact exercises and movement control to prevent aggravating joint instability. The common mantra is to start with low intensity and gradually increase the load to deter injuries.

Activities to Avoid

High-impact activities, combat sports, and flexibility-focused sports should be sidestepped, especially by those with vascular EDS (vEDS). These individuals must also evade activities that trigger blood pressure surges. Stretching, although beneficial, should be performed with caution to prevent overstretching and potential joint instability. PTs instruct on appropriate stretching techniques and help patients comprehend their limits.

Manual Therapy and Joint Instability

Manual therapy, another technique employed by PTs, is aimed at reducing pain and improving function. Individuals with EDS and HSD often grapple with joint instability, including subluxations and dislocations. Subluxations, being partial dislocations, may self-resolve, while dislocations necessitate professional attention to ensure proper healing.

After Physical Therapy Sessions

Post-therapy sessions, muscle soreness is a common experience due to the activation of underused muscles. Difficulties in sensing incorrect movements, leading to injury, are often faced by hypermobile individuals, owing to decreased proprioception. PTs must safeguard patients with correct exercise form and adapt exercises as needed to avert pain or symptom exacerbation.

Aim of Physical Therapy

The ultimate goal of physical therapy for EDS and HSD patients is to instill independence and equip them to manage their condition effectively. PTs devise home exercise plans and offer periodic consultations to adjust these plans in response to changes in the patient's condition or post-injury. Patients are counseled to engage in activities that foster stability and control, while avoiding high-impact and contact sports.

The Role of Braces and Mobility Aids

The content also sheds light on the use of braces, splints, and mobility aids to help manage EDS and HSD. It underscores the importance of exercises alongside these supports to prevent deconditioning and muscle loss. It provides information about different types of braces, splints, and mobility aids and when they should be used. It further highlights the role of wheelchairs and orthotics in managing these disorders, and the importance of consulting healthcare professionals for personalized recommendations.