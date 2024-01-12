The Unspoken Pain: Unraveling the Reality of Menstrual Cramps and Endometriosis

The pain of menstrual cramps, often dismissed as a natural part of the female experience, is a debilitating reality for many women, including notable personalities like actress Sumona Chakravarti. But what if the pain is more than just cramps? What if it’s a symptom of a more severe condition, like endometriosis, that can impact personal lives and careers?

Living with Endometriosis: A Silent Struggle

Chakravarti, along with other women like Rashmi Kabra, an NGO worker, and Jasleen Khurana, a PR professional, shared their excruciating experiences with menstrual cramps during their school and college years. Their pain, later diagnosed as endometriosis, was initially managed with painkillers and a hot water bottle. It was only post-college that they received a proper diagnosis and found a specialist who could help manage their condition.

The Complexity of Menstrual Pain and Medical Challenges

The condition is often managed with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), hormonal birth control pills, and tranexamic acid tablets, or in severe cases, surgery. However, these treatments can have side effects, and the lack of research on more convenient and effective therapies for menstrual pain is concerning.

Experts like Dr. Anshumala Shukla Kulkarni and Dr. Shishta Nadda Basu point out that the uterus and menstrual health are often overlooked in medical research and care. They emphasize the need for customized therapy due to the multifactorial nature of menstrual pain and the complexity of the female reproductive system.

Recognizing and Addressing the Issue

These professionals stress that women should not normalize or dismiss their pain but seek medical advice for any uncharacteristic and debilitating pain lasting more than half a day. The prevalence of dysmenorrhea was found to be 79.66% in college-going girls, and 38.3% in university students. The knowledge and practice of participants about dysmenorrhea was found to be low, indicating the need for training programs for university students. This shows the urgent need to address the issue of menstrual health and its impact on women’s lives.

Furthermore, the lack of menstrual pain research and the impact of poor menstrual health practices extend beyond urban areas and into regions like the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) of Bangladesh. Here, stigma and taboo surrounding menstruation, limited access to menstrual hygiene products, and lack of infrastructure and education on menstrual hygiene management are prevalent. This emphasizes the critical need for a coordinated effort involving various stakeholders to prioritize menstrual health for the well-being of young women and girls.