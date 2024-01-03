en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

The Unseen Symptom: Parkinson’s Disease, Anosmia, and the Potential of NQO1

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
The Unseen Symptom: Parkinson’s Disease, Anosmia, and the Potential of NQO1

Imagine for a moment, losing the ability to smell your morning coffee or the scent of your favorite perfume. It’s a loss that many would find disconcerting, even disorienting. But for some, it could be an early sign of a life-altering neurological disorder that we’ve come to know as Parkinson’s disease. The most conspicuous symptoms of Parkinson’s are involuntary shaking, known as tremors, slow movement or bradykinesia, and muscle stiffness or rigidity. However, the loss of sense of smell, medically referred to as anosmia, often predates these more recognizable motor symptoms, manifesting several years in advance.

The Conundrum of Early Detection

Dr. Beckie Port, a research communication expert at Parkinson’s UK, underscores that Parkinson’s can present with an array of over 40 different symptoms. These can encompass motor issues like freezing and rigidity to non-motor symptoms such as anxiety and sleep problems. The complexity and individual variation of these symptoms often result in individuals experiencing Parkinson’s-related issues for years before an accurate diagnosis is made.

The Unseen Burden of Non-Motor Symptoms

Alongside the well-known motor symptoms, Parkinson’s disease carries with it a host of non-motor symptoms. These can include depression, anxiety, balance problems, insomnia, and memory issues. These symptoms, while less visible, can impose a significant burden on the quality of life of those affected by the disease.

NQO1: A Potential Game-Changer?

Emerging research is shining a light on the potential role of a biomarker known as NAD P H Quinone Dehydrogenase 1 (NQO1) in neurological disorders, including Parkinson’s disease. NQO1’s role in cellular detoxification, protection against oxidative stress, and maintenance of endogenous antioxidants, makes it a promising candidate for diagnostic, prognostic approaches, and as a target for drug development strategies. Could this be the breakthrough we’ve been waiting for?

The National Health Service (NHS) advises anyone experiencing Parkinson’s symptoms to consult a general practitioner, who may refer them to a specialist if necessary. For further information about the disease and its symptoms, one can visit the NHS website.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Colombian Union Criticizes Government for Ignoring Healthcare Sector's Financial Struggles

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Dr. Michael Mosley: From Philosophy to Health Journalism

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Harvey J. Berger Takes the Helm at Kojin Therapeutics, Pioneering Ferroptosis Biology

By Nimrah Khatoon

Severe Cold Snap Heightens Health Risks in Latvia and Nordic Region

By Ayesha Mumtaz

WaBa Grill Introduces Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls: A Fresh Take on Heal ...
@Business · 3 mins
WaBa Grill Introduces Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls: A Fresh Take on Heal ...
heart comment 0
New Spa Franchise Elevates Ohio’s Wellness Landscape Amid Other Business Developments

By Wojciech Zylm

New Spa Franchise Elevates Ohio's Wellness Landscape Amid Other Business Developments
MediWound Secures Additional Funding to Advance Revolutionary Burn Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

MediWound Secures Additional Funding to Advance Revolutionary Burn Treatment
Exeter Orthodontics Invites Dental Nurses for Part-time Role

By Quadri Adejumo

Exeter Orthodontics Invites Dental Nurses for Part-time Role
Understanding Herpes: Transmission, Symptoms, and Management

By Momen Zellmi

Understanding Herpes: Transmission, Symptoms, and Management
Latest Headlines
World News
Colombian Union Criticizes Government for Ignoring Healthcare Sector's Financial Struggles
44 seconds
Colombian Union Criticizes Government for Ignoring Healthcare Sector's Financial Struggles
Dr. Michael Mosley: From Philosophy to Health Journalism
51 seconds
Dr. Michael Mosley: From Philosophy to Health Journalism
Congress Faces Impasse Over National Flood Insurance Program Renewal
1 min
Congress Faces Impasse Over National Flood Insurance Program Renewal
Harvey J. Berger Takes the Helm at Kojin Therapeutics, Pioneering Ferroptosis Biology
2 mins
Harvey J. Berger Takes the Helm at Kojin Therapeutics, Pioneering Ferroptosis Biology
Open Letter Criticizes Mnangagwa's Leadership: Calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe
2 mins
Open Letter Criticizes Mnangagwa's Leadership: Calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe
JNF UK Appeals to UK Prime Minister for the Release of Hostage Held by Hamas
3 mins
JNF UK Appeals to UK Prime Minister for the Release of Hostage Held by Hamas
Mike Tyson: The Youngest Heavyweight Champion in History
3 mins
Mike Tyson: The Youngest Heavyweight Champion in History
College Basketball Heats Up: Today's Key Matchups and Upcoming Games
3 mins
College Basketball Heats Up: Today's Key Matchups and Upcoming Games
Severe Cold Snap Heightens Health Risks in Latvia and Nordic Region
3 mins
Severe Cold Snap Heightens Health Risks in Latvia and Nordic Region
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app