The Unseen Scourge of Toxic Management in Dubai and Sharjah

In the bustling cities of Dubai and Sharjah, a debilitating undercurrent runs through some workplaces - the scourge of toxic management. It's an issue that has driven employees to the brink, sapping their energy, undermining their confidence, and leaving them grappling with mental health issues long after they've left their jobs. This is not a story of isolated incidents, but a systemic problem that needs urgent attention and action.

Advertisment

The Human Cost of Toxic Management

Sarah Mayo, a former employee under a toxic manager, has an all too familiar story. She was perpetually undermined, her accomplishments hijacked, and was subjected to public humiliation. The fallout of this experience has led to an ongoing struggle with anxiety and depression. Far from the glitz and glamour of Dubai, in the heart of Sharjah, Maya Das experienced a similar ordeal. Her boss's incessant demands and public mockery over her English skills created a stressful work environment that took a toll on her professional and personal life. In another instance, Manvi Singh was forced to work despite a serious illness, leading to her resignation for the sake of her health.

Recognizing the Signs of a Toxic Boss

These stories paint a grim picture of toxic bosses. Their common traits include constant lying, blame-shifting, lack of recognition, bullying, and micromanaging. These issues are not uncommon and many employees fear retribution or feel burned out when witnessing such behavior.

Psychologist Ritasha Varsani, from LifeWorks Counseling and Mental Health Clinic in Dubai, highlights the importance of setting boundaries, effective communication, and seeking professional help. Keeping HR informed and building a support system among colleagues can help mitigate the negative impacts of unhealthy workplace dynamics. However, organizations must also take responsibility for addressing and eliminating toxic workplace cultures.