Health

The Unseen Impact of COVID-19: Delay in Cancer Diagnosis

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
The Unseen Impact of COVID-19: Delay in Cancer Diagnosis

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a startling health concern has come to light. A study conducted on patients diagnosed with head and neck cancer in the United States between 2017 and 2020 has revealed a significant decline in the incidence of localized cancer during the first year of the pandemic. This study, led by Nosayaba (Nosa) Osazuwa-Peters, B.D.S., Ph.D., M.P.H., C.H.E.S., from the Duke University School of Medicine, uncovers a grim reality of our healthcare system under strain.

The Unseen Impact of COVID-19 on Cancer Diagnosis

The healthcare sector has been battling on two fronts: one against the novel coronavirus itself and the other against the extensive disruptions caused by it. The study indicates that these disruptions, such as delays in diagnosis and reduced access to healthcare services, might have played a role in the decline of localized cancer diagnosis.

Implications of Delayed Diagnosis

While a decrease in cancer diagnosis might initially seem like a positive outcome, the researchers suggest that this decline is not due to a decrease in cancer occurrences but rather due to a delay in diagnosis. This delay could potentially result in an increase in advanced-stage diagnoses in the years following the pandemic, leading to a more serious health crisis.

The Future of Public Health

The findings of this study offer crucial insights into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cancer diagnosis. They underscore the need for robust healthcare systems that can withstand such crises without compromising on other essential health services. The full study, available for access on an embargoed basis via a specific media website, serves as a stark reminder of the far-reaching implications of the pandemic on public health.

Health United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Health

