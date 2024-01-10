The Unseen Danger of ‘Gas Station Heroin’: A Closer Look at Tianeptine

The unregulated substance, tianeptine, often marketed as a dietary supplement and sold in retail outlets such as convenience stores, smoke shops, and online platforms, is raising concerns among health officials. Known colloquially as ‘gas station heroin,’ this mood enhancer and focus aid mimics the effects of opioids and poses a significant risk of addiction.

Hidden in Plain Sight

Tianeptine, along with synthetic pharmaceuticals and plant-derived compounds like kratom and phenibut, are easily accessible and potentially lethal. Despite being used as mood management tools in countries like Indonesia and Russia, these substances are not approved as medicines by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States.

The FDA’s authority to regulate dietary supplements, a category that now covers about 50,000 products, including tianeptine, is limited. As a result, many products containing this substance avoid adhering to proper labeling requirements.

A Nationwide Alert

The FDA has issued an alert about the dangers of tianeptine, linking it to overdoses and deaths. The substance has been banned or restricted in at least nine states. Developed in the 1960s as an antidepressant, tianeptine can cause a euphoric effect at higher doses. This trait, coupled with misconceptions about its safety, has led to its misuse as an alternative to street opioids like fentanyl or heroin, or even as an aid to detox from them.

The Rising Tide of Addiction

There has been a rapid increase in tianeptine abuse cases, with reports to poison control centers on the rise. However, due to the fact that hospitals typically do not test for tianeptine, the data may represent a significant undercount of actual cases.

Experts suggest that social media influencers and online marketing could be contributing to the problem. Potentially addictive substances like tianeptine that are difficult to control are growing in number, suggesting a pressing need for improved regulation and consumer education.