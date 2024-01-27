The Unseen Burden: Environmental Factors Drive Global Disease - WHO and Spain's SIGRE Initiative

The latest report from the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals a startling statistic: environmental factors are responsible for 24% of the global disease burden and 23% of all mortality, with an estimated 12.6 million deaths annually. The gargantuan task of mitigating this risk is not lost on various sectors, particularly the pharmaceutical industry. In Spain, the sector has rallied behind a unique initiative, SIGRE Medicamento y Medio Ambiente, to address environmental health impacts.

A Growing Burden

The WHO's findings underscore the pressing need to address environmental factors as part of a comprehensive public health strategy. In Europe alone, these factors account for 1.4 million deaths. The environmental determinants of health include air, water, and soil pollution, chemical exposure, climate change, and ultraviolet radiation. The magnitude of the problem has led to the adoption of the 'One Health' approach, which fosters multi-sector collaboration for better public health outcomes.

The SIGRE Initiative

Established in 2001, SIGRE is a non-profit entity that engages the pharmaceutical sector in Spain in proactive environmental health efforts. Its dual objectives are environmental and socio-health: it ensures the proper disposal of medication packaging and leftover medicines, and it encourages the public to manage their medicine cabinets responsibly. In its 22-year operation, SIGRE has evolved into a significant collaborative project, driving change in the industry and influencing public behavior.

Reducing Environmental Impact

One of the notable accomplishments of SIGRE is its impact on packaging innovation. Pharmaceutical companies have been successful in reducing the average weight of packaging by 25%, making it more ecological. Pharmacists, as part of this initiative, educate the public on the proper disposal of medications at SIGRE Points located in pharmacies across the country. The pharmaceutical distribution's reverse logistics also aids in the collection of medication waste, reducing CO2 emissions by 1,400 tons annually.

Medication waste is processed at a specialized plant in Tudela de Duero where packaging materials are recycled and non-recyclable components are utilized for energy recovery. This comprehensive effort has led to significant environmental savings, including the preservation of trees, water conservation, energy savings, oil savings, and the reduction of CO2 emissions.

The synergy between environmental health and the pharmaceutical sector, as demonstrated by SIGRE, holds significant promise. It underscores the power of multi-sector collaboration in addressing complex public health challenges and lays the groundwork for similar initiatives worldwide. The environmental impact on health is a global concern, and it requires solutions that transcend borders and sectors.