The Unresolved Legacy of the UK’s Contaminated Blood Scandal: An Ongoing Fight for Justice

In the landscape of British medical history, the contaminated blood scandal of the 1970s and 1980s remains a painful memory. Thousands of patients, including those suffering from haemophilia, were administered blood transfusions tainted with hepatitis C and HIV. The impact was catastrophic, resulting in a multitude of infections and deaths. Among the victims was Jonathan Evans, a haemophiliac who lost his life in 1993 after receiving a transfusion of a blood product—factor VIII—imported from the US. This tragic narrative is shared by an estimated 2,500 to 5,000 people infected with hepatitis C and 1,250 with HIV during that period—many of whom unintentionally transmitted these infections to others, including children born with the diseases.

Victims’ Fight for Justice

Decades later, the victims and their families continue to strive for justice and compensation. Central to this fight is Jason Evans, Jonathan’s son. In memory of his father and other victims, Jason founded Factor 8, an advocacy group focused on seeking retribution for the victims. In the face of systemic wrongs acknowledged by the Infected Blood Inquiry—an investigation launched by the UK government in 2017—Jason has been a stalwart figure in the demand for compensation.

The Infected Blood Inquiry and its Implications

The Infected Blood Inquiry delved into the various facets of the scandal, scrutinising the response by authorities and the issue of consent. The inquiry’s findings underscored the extent of systemic failures and recommended compensation for the victims. To date, the government has provided interim compensation as per the Inquiry’s Second Interim Report. However, the definitive recommendations for full compensation are still being outlined.

Ongoing Campaign for Justice

The quest for justice is far from over. The victims and their families, led by dynamic figures like Jason Evans, persist in their pursuit of closure and recognition for the devastating impact of the scandal. The voices of victims, reverberating across decades, thus continue to echo in the corridors of power, demanding accountability, justice, and compensation for a tragedy that has left an indelible mark on countless lives.