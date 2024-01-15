en English
Health

The Underutilized Potential of Health Savings Accounts

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:38 am EST
The rising costs of healthcare and the decline in employer-sponsored health insurance plans have necessitated a shift towards consumer directed health plans (CDHPs), specifically health savings accounts (HSAs). These accounts, available only to consumers with high deductible health plans, have been lauded for their triple tax advantage – tax-free contributions, investment growth, and withdrawals for eligible medical costs. However, a survey by the Plan Sponsor Council of America reveals that a mere 19% of HSA participants are capitalizing on their potential benefits by investing the assets in their accounts.

HSAs: A Missed Investment Opportunity

Despite their potential as ideal investment vehicles for health expenses, most HSA holders treat their accounts like ordinary bank accounts, opting to keep money in cash. Financial planners advocate for a different approach – holding cash equivalent to the annual insurance deductible in the HSA and investing the remainder to cover future health costs in retirement. This method allows the money to grow tax-free, maximizing the benefits of the HSA. However, the reality for many people is that they are unable to afford out-of-pocket expenses and end up drawing from their HSAs, thereby diminishing the potential investment benefits.

The Role of Employers in HSA Investment

Around 40% of employers do not offer investment options for HSAs, providing only cash options. This lack of choice is a limiting factor for employees seeking to maximize their HSA benefits. However, it’s important to note that employees are not confined to the HSA options provided by their employers. They can open an account with a different provider to gain access to investment opportunities.

Seeking Professional Help

With 42% of respondents in a survey by Edelman Financial Engines citing retirement savings as a top financial goal, it becomes crucial to leverage all available savings vehicles, including HSAs. Importantly, 50% of respondents felt the need for professional help to accomplish their financial goals. Engaging a financial advisor, especially for those who feel overwhelmed about investing for retirement, can be beneficial. Advisors can guide individuals in making the most out of their HSAs, shielding income from taxes, and building a healthcare savings fund for the future.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

