Health

The Underestimated Role of Skincare in Cancer Recovery

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
The Underestimated Role of Skincare in Cancer Recovery

The significance of skincare, often dismissed as a mere luxury, extends far beyond aesthetic appeal. It plays a pivotal role in the quality of life for many individuals, particularly those grappling with medical conditions. Professor Kiarash Khosrotehrani, a dermatologist at Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra Hospital, underscores how common dermatological issues can profoundly impact one’s quality of life, equating their severity to major heart defects.

Skincare and Cancer Patients

For individuals battling cancer, skincare ascends from being a daily routine to a critical component of their recovery process. A staggering 75% of cancer patients experience severe skin side effects due to their treatments, including chemotherapy and radiation. Persistent itching, a frequent side effect, can be a sign of underlying diseases, including cancer. However, the implications of these skin reactions often remain under-discussed in patient education, which typically focuses on the potential impact on vital organs like the liver and heart.

Addressing Skincare Needs in Cancer Recovery

Understanding the urgent need for attention to skincare in cancer recovery, La Roche-Posay, a renowned skincare brand, has launched the ‘Fight with Care’ campaign. This initiative aims to raise awareness about the skincare needs of cancer patients and provides dedicated support. They have sponsored a nurse for three years at the hospital through The McGrath Foundation and have pledged 1% of their global turnover to supportive care for cancer patients.

Supporting the Fight with Care Campaign

Popular musician Delta Goodrem, a Hodgkin’s Lymphoma survivor, has come forward as the face of the initiative. Her personal experience with the disease underscores the importance of skincare during cancer recovery. La Roche-Posay, apart from offering financial aid, has developed free tech tools and a comprehensive support guide for skin for those facing cancer. This initiative underscores the brand’s commitment to addressing the often-overlooked aspect of cancer recovery – skincare.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

