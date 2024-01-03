en English
Health

The Undead Within: How Zombie Cells Contribute to Aging and Disease

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:39 am EST
In a battle against time and nature, the scientific community is turning its attention to a silent adversary in the aging process: senescent cells or, as they are known colloquially, zombie cells. Despite ceasing to function properly, these cells refuse to die, persisting within the body and contributing significantly to tissue aging and, consequently, a host of age-related diseases.

The Undead of Cellular Biology

Senescent cells earn their ‘zombie’ moniker due to their undead-like behavior, persisting within the body despite their impaired functionality. They not only survive in this state but also spread their dysfunction to neighboring healthy cells, creating a chain reaction that gradually leads to the accumulation of more zombie cells. Originally, these cells play a crucial role in the fight against cancer, releasing toxins that help eliminate cancer cells and prevent tumor formation. However, these beneficial defenders become enemies when the body’s efficiency in removing them wanes with age, leading to their accumulation.

Aging and Health: The Zombie Cell Connection

The invasion of these undead cells is not without consequence. Their presence is linked to age-related diseases such as osteoporosis, arthritis, diabetes, and dementia. The correlation between the accumulation of senescent cells and these diseases highlights the importance of understanding and combating these cellular zombies. In fact, antioxidants are currently being explored as potential weapons to protect cells from damage and minimize the presence of these senescent cells.

Unlocking Longevity: The Future of Aging Research

Researchers at institutions like the Boyce Thompson Institute and Cornell University are continually uncovering new insights that could change our understanding of aging. From the connection between spermidine and sirtuins to the discovery of a genetic mutation providing significant protection against Parkinson’s disease, the field of aging research holds potential for therapeutic interventions aimed at improving health span and longevity. With a renewed surge in funding and interest, the field is ripe for more expansive and deeper research, promising exciting advancements in our fight against age-related diseases.

Health Science & Technology
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

