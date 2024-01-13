en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

The Tuskegee Syphilis Study: A Dark Chapter of Medical Exploitation Revealed

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study: A Dark Chapter of Medical Exploitation Revealed

Between 1932 and 1972, the United States Public Health Service (USPHS) conducted an ethically dubious medical experiment known as the Tuskegee syphilis study. This study involved 600 impoverished Black men from rural Alabama, who were deceived into believing they were receiving treatment for syphilis. Instead of receiving adequate medical care, these men were administered placebos and inferior treatments, even after penicillin was recognized as an effective cure. The aim was to monitor the disease’s natural progression, a pursuit that led to the death of 128 participants from syphilis or related complications.

Deception and Betrayal

The men, predominantly sharecroppers, were enticed into the study with the promise of free medical care, meals, and burial insurance. However, the reality was starkly different. The USPHS purposely misled the participants, withholding vital medical care and using deceptive practices to deter them from seeking treatment. The study was known within medical circles, but objections raised by external medical professionals were largely disregarded or dismissed.

A Dark Chapter Revealed

The National Library of Medicine has made public a trove of documents related to the Tuskegee syphilis study, casting light on the extent of the deception and the calculated efforts to prevent participants from accessing treatment. The study’s initiation can be traced back to a syphilis survey sponsored by the Julius Rosenwald Fund, which pinpointed Macon County, Alabama, as the study site owing to its high syphilis rate, destitution, and low education levels.

A Legacy of Mistrust and Legal Action

The Tuskegee syphilis study left an enduring legacy, including a successful lawsuit by the NAACP against the federal government and a public apology from President Bill Clinton in 1997. However, perhaps the most profound impact of the study is the deep-seated medical mistrust it ingrained in the African American community—a suspicion that continues to reverberate today. The Tuskegee study underscores the pernicious role of professional credentials, philanthropic funding, and the scientific method in perpetuating racism in medicine.

0
Health United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
7 seconds ago
Biden Administration Invests in National Pregnancy Prevention for Transgender Boys
The Biden administration, in a ground-breaking initiative, has directed an investment of approximately $700,000 to the Center for Innovative Public Health Research. The end goal? To develop a national pregnancy prevention program custom-fitted for transgender boys. Understanding Unique Influences The program’s blueprint involves adapting a text-messaging platform, initially conceived for cisgender sexual minority girls aged
Biden Administration Invests in National Pregnancy Prevention for Transgender Boys
The High Cost of Smoking: An Economic and Public Health Crisis in New York
3 mins ago
The High Cost of Smoking: An Economic and Public Health Crisis in New York
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
4 mins ago
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
Advancing Healthcare in Northeast India: IPHL inaugurated in Shillong under PM-ABHIM
29 seconds ago
Advancing Healthcare in Northeast India: IPHL inaugurated in Shillong under PM-ABHIM
A Deep Dive into the Decline of Cigarette Smoking in America
39 seconds ago
A Deep Dive into the Decline of Cigarette Smoking in America
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
2 mins ago
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden Administration Invests in National Pregnancy Prevention for Transgender Boys
8 seconds
Biden Administration Invests in National Pregnancy Prevention for Transgender Boys
Unearthed Injustices & Political Tussles: A Glimpse into American Local Governance
9 seconds
Unearthed Injustices & Political Tussles: A Glimpse into American Local Governance
PM Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Draws Contrast with UPA Regime
9 seconds
PM Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Draws Contrast with UPA Regime
Advancing Healthcare in Northeast India: IPHL inaugurated in Shillong under PM-ABHIM
30 seconds
Advancing Healthcare in Northeast India: IPHL inaugurated in Shillong under PM-ABHIM
A Deep Dive into the Decline of Cigarette Smoking in America
40 seconds
A Deep Dive into the Decline of Cigarette Smoking in America
Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Lists Luxurious Villa for $46.5 Million
2 mins
Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Lists Luxurious Villa for $46.5 Million
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
2 mins
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
Abortion Issue Takes Center Stage in Iowa Caucuses Campaigning
3 mins
Abortion Issue Takes Center Stage in Iowa Caucuses Campaigning
The High Cost of Smoking: An Economic and Public Health Crisis in New York
3 mins
The High Cost of Smoking: An Economic and Public Health Crisis in New York
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
46 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app