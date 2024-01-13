en English
Health

The TREATS Act: A Lifeline for Opioid Use Disorder Patients

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
The TREATS Act: A Lifeline for Opioid Use Disorder Patients

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth services emerged as a lifeline for patients battling opioid use disorder (OUD). With temporary regulations permitting the prescription of buprenorphine, a medication known to curtail overdose deaths, through video or audio-only appointments, the need for an in-person evaluation was eliminated. This flexibility proved to be a game-changer for those grappling with obstacles such as transportation issues, work constraints, childcare responsibilities, and the stigma tied to in-person visits.

The Efficacy of Telehealth

Studies have validated that telehealth, including audio-only services, is not only safe but also effective. Contrary to concerns, the implementation of these methods did not escalate the misuse of prescriptions or related overdoses. However, the regulations that have facilitated such progress are on the brink of expiration by the year’s end, posing a threat to the advancements made in OUD treatment access.

The TREATS Act: A Step Forward

The Telehealth Response for E-prescribing Addiction Therapy Services Act, or the TREATS Act, currently under consideration by Congress, proposes to make these changes a permanent fixture. The passage of the TREATS Act is of paramount importance – it would empower health care providers to persist with remote care, potentially revolutionizing the treatment scenario for OUD permanently.

The Implications of Inaction

Without these regulations’ permanent adoption, the treatment gap for OUD services may remain unbridged. Currently, only one in four people requiring such services receives any treatment. Hence, the article urges support for the TREATS Act from Congress to prevent a regression in the progress achieved in battling opioid addiction and averting overdose deaths. It also underscores the backing the TREATS Act has received from various lawmakers and the potentially life-saving impact of the legislation.

Health United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

