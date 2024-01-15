The Thyroid Health Diet: Ten Nutrient-Rich Foods Recommended by Dr. Dheeraj Kapoor

A balanced diet is paramount for maintaining thyroid health, given the vital role this gland plays in regulating metabolism and overall well-being. Dr. Dheeraj Kapoor, Chief of Endocrinology at Artemis Hospital Gurugram, has identified ten nutrient-rich foods that can be incorporated into a thyroid-friendly diet. These foods are replete with essential nutrients that contribute to the optimal functioning of the thyroid gland.

Key Nutrient-Rich Foods for Thyroid Health

Dr. Kapoor’s recommendations include iodine-rich foods like seaweed, iodized salt, fish, and dairy. The thyroid gland requires iodine to produce hormones crucial for body metabolism. Selenium, found in Brazil nuts, is another key nutrient that supports thyroid function. However, these should be consumed in moderation due to their high selenium content.

Fatty fish like salmon, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, are beneficial for individuals with autoimmune thyroid conditions. Leafy greens, including spinach and kale, are iron-rich and support thyroid function. Lean protein sources are also crucial, alongside antioxidants from berries, probiotics from yoghurt, fibre from quinoa, and medium-chain fatty acids from coconut oil.

Zinc, found in foods like pumpkin seeds, lentils, and chickpeas, rounds off the list of recommended foods. It is important to balance nutrient intake, as excessive consumption can lead to adverse effects.

Personalized Nutritional Guidance and Other News

The article also underscores the importance of seeking personalized guidance from a healthcare professional, as nutritional needs can vary from one person to another.

Thyroid Function and Heart Health

The article also delves into the impact of hypothyroidism on the cardiovascular system. Dr. Bipeenchandra Bhamre, a Consultant Cardiac Surgeon, reveals the link between thyroid health and heart health. Low thyroid levels can lead to a decreased heart rate, elevated blood pressure, and increased cholesterol levels, which can contribute to hardened and narrowed arteries. He underscores the importance of monitoring thyroid hormone levels closely, maintaining a balanced diet, undertaking regular exercise, and managing stress. He also recommends regular cardiac screening for individuals with hypothyroidism to mitigate potential cardiovascular risks.