Health

The Symphony of Productivity: How Music Enhances Work and Study

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
A recent survey divulged a captivating correlation between music and productivity. The poll, which encompassed 2,000 adults, both employed and studying, revealed that pop, rock, and classical music genres are salient in boosting focus and efficiency during work or study sessions. The findings indicate that a significant 60% of respondents relish the accompaniment of music while engaged in work or study at home. Nearly half, precisely 47%, professed that it enhances their concentration.

Music: The Unseen Productivity Catalyst

Dance, R’n’B, country, and ambient music were also identified as preferred genres that amplify productivity. Respondents underlined the benefits of music as making tasks more delightful, aiding in passing time, and stimulating creativity. An important 16% of participants professed they would grapple with completing tasks without the presence of music. Furthermore, a substantial 40% were of the belief that music elevates their work performance.

AutoFocus: The Soundtrack to Concentration

In response to these intriguing findings, sound therapist Lyz Cooper, in collaboration with psychoacoustic expert Jimmy Day, crafted a seven-track album titled AutoFocus. This unique album, produced for Canon, is specifically designed to bolster concentration. The structure of the album is such that it guides listeners through a journey of focus, incorporating an eight-minute ‘brain break’ track to encourage optimal brain health.

The Science Behind the Sound

Cooper’s extensive research at The British Academy of Sound Therapy suggests that music can usher listeners into a relaxed state, which is conducive to creativity and concurrently aids in averting brain fatigue. The survey also unveiled that listeners can enter a focused ‘flow’ within a mere six minutes of music consumption. Additionally, music serves as a useful tool in blocking out potential distractions, such as other people’s conversations.

The album AutoFocus can be accessed on Spotify. The survey was executed to promote Canon’s Light & Speaker ML-A, a device that synergistically combines light and sound to create a conducive work environment.

0
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

