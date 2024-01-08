en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

The Struggle of Katie Bisson: Raising Awareness for Topical Steroid Withdrawal

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:51 pm EST
The Struggle of Katie Bisson: Raising Awareness for Topical Steroid Withdrawal

An unforeseen medical ordeal has left Katie Bisson, a young woman from Guernsey, grappling with severe health complications after discontinuing the use of a steroid cream prescribed for eczema. The early twenties sufferer has been battling the debilitating symptoms of Topical Steroid Withdrawal (TSW), a condition characterized by painful, itchy skin, fevers, insomnia, oozing sores, swelling, muscle spasms, and a heightened susceptibility to infections.

Caught in the Grip of TSW

The harrowing symptoms of TSW have confined Katie to her home, disrupted her sleep, and hampered her normal functionality. Her condition has been so severe that she’s been compelled to take long-term sickness leave from her position as a trainee solicitor. The discomfort inflicted by TSW is so intense that even routine activities became a source of agony for Katie. At the peak of her condition, her skin oozed so much fluid that she had to replace her towels several times each night.

An Unanticipated Side Effect

Katie’s ordeal began when she followed her doctor’s advice to use the lowest potency creams. Unaware of TSW, she was taken by surprise when her condition deteriorated. Expressing disappointment, she criticized the medical and pharmaceutical sectors for not adequately warning patients about this potential side effect. Dr. Sue Wilson, a retired GP now working with Katie, admitted that she had never seen a case of TSW before.

Finding Hope Amid the Struggle

Despite the overwhelming struggle, Katie has started to recover and is gradually regaining some semblance of normalcy. Professor Celia Moss from the National Eczema Society acknowledged the panic surrounding topical steroids, largely fueled by social media, and stressed the urgent need for further research on TSW. Determined to prevent others from experiencing her ordeal, Katie is now on a mission to raise awareness about TSW, a condition that has dramatically altered the course of her life.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
35 seconds ago
Tragic Death of Toddler Following Hospital Discharge Ignites Medical Negligence Claims
In a tragic turn of events, a 15-month-old boy, Olly Stopforth, died in his sleep less than 48 hours after being discharged from the Countess of Chester Hospital. This devastating incident has highlighted serious concerns regarding the standards of medical care, as accusations of negligence are being levelled against the hospital staff. Unnoticed Severity of
Tragic Death of Toddler Following Hospital Discharge Ignites Medical Negligence Claims
Stephanie Wint: A Beacon of Hope and Dedication
3 mins ago
Stephanie Wint: A Beacon of Hope and Dedication
Dialogue on Disability: Igniting Conversations on Inclusivity
5 mins ago
Dialogue on Disability: Igniting Conversations on Inclusivity
2024: The Year of Mental Health - Resolutions from Experts
1 min ago
2024: The Year of Mental Health - Resolutions from Experts
Man Survives Lightning Strike: A Stark Reminder of Nature's Fury
1 min ago
Man Survives Lightning Strike: A Stark Reminder of Nature's Fury
A Century of Heart: The American Heart Association's 100-Year Journey
3 mins ago
A Century of Heart: The American Heart Association's 100-Year Journey
Latest Headlines
World News
Kellyanne Conway Urges American Citizens to Actively Engage in Democracy
16 seconds
Kellyanne Conway Urges American Citizens to Actively Engage in Democracy
Tragic Death of Toddler Following Hospital Discharge Ignites Medical Negligence Claims
36 seconds
Tragic Death of Toddler Following Hospital Discharge Ignites Medical Negligence Claims
2024: The Year of Mental Health - Resolutions from Experts
1 min
2024: The Year of Mental Health - Resolutions from Experts
Man Survives Lightning Strike: A Stark Reminder of Nature's Fury
1 min
Man Survives Lightning Strike: A Stark Reminder of Nature's Fury
Brazilians Stand for Democracy: Protests Mark Anti-democratic Uprising Anniversary
2 mins
Brazilians Stand for Democracy: Protests Mark Anti-democratic Uprising Anniversary
Insecurity Leads to Exclusion of Six Local Government Areas from NDHS Exercise in Nigeria
2 mins
Insecurity Leads to Exclusion of Six Local Government Areas from NDHS Exercise in Nigeria
A Century of Heart: The American Heart Association's 100-Year Journey
3 mins
A Century of Heart: The American Heart Association's 100-Year Journey
Stephanie Wint: A Beacon of Hope and Dedication
3 mins
Stephanie Wint: A Beacon of Hope and Dedication
Michigan Wolverines' Storied Fight Song 'The Victors' Resounds at National Championship
4 mins
Michigan Wolverines' Storied Fight Song 'The Victors' Resounds at National Championship
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
12 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app