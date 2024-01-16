The Struggle for Medicines: Skyrocketing Drug Prices Hit Families in Idlib, Syria

Idlib, a city in northwestern Syria, is witnessing a severe health crisis. Families, like that of Samir al-Mousa, a construction worker earning a meager 100 Turkish lira per day, are struggling to afford life-saving medicines for their children. The skyrocketing drug prices, with increases ranging from 30 to 50%, have pushed these vital commodities out of reach for many residents.

The Economic Burden of Healthcare

Al-Mousa's predicament is a stark illustration of the dire situation. Unable to purchase necessary medications for his children's throat inflammation, he was forced to resort to home remedies, such as eucalyptus steam. These are desperate measures, a testament to the economic burden inflicted on families due to the escalating drug prices.

Behind the Soaring Drug Prices

The price hike is primarily attributed to the decisions taken by the Syrian Salvation Government (SSG). In an attempt to support local pharmaceutical production, the SSG has inadvertently exacerbated the cost of essential medicines. This situation is further aggravated by the Ministry of Health in regime-controlled areas, which has also raised drug prices by a staggering 70 to 100%, impacting northern Syria.

Attempts to Mitigate the Impact

The SSG's Ministry of Health has made attempts to mitigate the impact of these price hikes. They have strived to avoid price increases for drugs with locally manufactured alternatives, regulated price increases for other medicines, and aimed to replace imported drugs with local production.

Pharmacists Express Doubts and Fears

However, pharmacists in Idlib voice their doubts about the justification for these price increases and harbor fears about potential penalties for non-compliance with the new pricing. The medical sector in Idlib is already grappling with numerous challenges, including a lack of equipment, insufficient staff, and weak funding. Many patients are left with no choice but to rely on charitable pharmacies, which offer free, albeit sometimes expired, medications.

In the face of these overwhelming challenges, families like Samir al-Mousa's continue their struggle to afford essential drugs, a plight echoing the broader health crisis gripping Idlib, and indeed, Syria.