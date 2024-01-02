The Struggle for Effective Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: The Role of Insurers and the Promise of Precision Medicine

The world of rheumatoid arthritis treatment is in flux, and at the heart of it lies the struggle of patients like Patti Schulte. She found herself caught in the crossfire of insurance mandates and ineffective prescriptions, a narrative that rings true for many others. The culprit? The insurer-mandated treatment, Remicade, to which Schulte developed a severe allergic reaction after a string of unsuccessful treatments, leading to a cascade of health complications.

Insurers and Their Preferred Drugs

Pharmacy benefit managers and insurers often wield the power to dictate treatment paths. The use of TNF inhibitor drugs, with Humira sitting atop the list, is typically their mandate. Yet, the irony lies in the fact that Humira fails to deliver for nearly half of the patients. The insurers’ preference for such drugs is driven by the rebate benefits they offer, but the cost to patient health is often overlooked.

PrismRA: A Ray of Hope

Enter PrismRA, a blood test developed by Scipher Medicine. This new kid on the block offers a glimmer of hope by predicting non-responsiveness to TNF inhibitors. The model it employs is a blend of clinical factors, blood tests, and genetic markers. The test is slowly creeping into insurance coverage, potentially paving the way for more personalized and effective treatment plans.

Precision Medicine: The Future?

The emergence of precision medicine could soon trim down the time patients spend on ineffective drugs. This approach to rheumatoid arthritis treatment is expected to proliferate over the next decade, mirroring its use in cancer treatment. Yet, the adoption of these tests by insurers remains a grey area, further muddled by the introduction of cheaper biosimilar drugs. The tug of war between patient health and financial benefits continues, leaving the future of rheumatoid arthritis treatment hanging in the balance.

Meanwhile, a recent Dutch study on knee osteoarthritis management by general practitioners from 2011 to 2019 revealed X-ray referrals being the most widely recorded management modality. This was followed by referrals to secondary care and medication prescription or advice. The study underscores the need for better implementation of non-surgical management of knee osteoarthritis in general practice and a reduction in the overuse of X-rays for diagnosing knee osteoarthritis, using both narrative and codified data from electronic health records to reflect real-world clinical practice.