The Struggle for Adequate Lactation Spaces at Professional Conferences

The challenge of finding adequate lactation spaces at professional conferences is a pressing issue that is often overlooked. Women like Erin Booth, who attended a conference in Philadelphia in 2013, have been at the forefront of highlighting this problem. The designated lactation space at the conference not only lacked privacy but also essential amenities, making the experience far from comfortable.

The Ongoing Struggle

This problem persists, as is evident from the experiences of nearly 100 people who responded to a column about the difficulties of pumping at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The lack of proper lactation accommodations often forces breastfeeding mothers to resort to bathroom stalls to pump. Unfortunately, this practice is silently endured due to career-related concerns. While breastfeeding has proven health benefits for both babies and mothers, many feel too ashamed to ask for proper accommodations at these events.

Emerging Solutions

In response to this challenge, companies like MilkMate are stepping up by providing lactation rooms and pods for employers and conferences. Other services offer to ship milk home for nursing mothers, providing a solution to storage problems. Despite these developments, there is still a significant need for conferences to be more proactive in advertising their lactation accommodations. This can help avoid putting attendees in the uncomfortable position of having to ask.

Proactive and Inadequate Approaches

The tech conference CES has taken a proactive stance in this regard, offering clear information about their lactation accommodations. However, other events such as the HLTH conference have not made such accommodations explicit on their websites. This often leads to overcrowded and inadequate spaces for lactating mothers. The situation underscores the urgent need for greater awareness and consideration of the needs of nursing mothers at professional gatherings.