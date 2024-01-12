en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

The Silent Struggle: Unmasking the Epidemic of Pelvic Organ Prolapse

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:28 am EST
The Silent Struggle: Unmasking the Epidemic of Pelvic Organ Prolapse

In the quiet dormitory halls of her university, 18-year-old Natashja Wilson grappled with a health issue that left her feeling isolated and filled with shame. She was experiencing symptoms of pelvic organ prolapse (POP), a condition that could potentially affect up to half of all women in their lifetime, yet many remain unaware of its prevalence.

Unraveling the Silent Struggle

Wilson first noticed a bulge protruding from her vagina during a routine visit to the bathroom. For 18 long months, she kept her distress to herself, too embarrassed to confide in anyone about her condition. It was only after an emotional conversation with her mother that Wilson found the courage to seek medical help. Upon consultation, she was diagnosed with uterine prolapse, a specific type of POP, where one or more of the pelvic organs slip down from their normal position and bulge into the vagina.

The Unseen Epidemic

This narrative is not unique to Wilson. The story of Neela, who suffered from advanced stage POP for nearly four decades due to delayed diagnosis and common misconceptions, underscores the devastating physical and psychological impacts of this condition on women across the globe. The shame and silence surrounding POP often lead to delayed treatment, resulting in severe complications and a significantly reduced quality of life.

The Beacon of Hope: Hamlin Fistula Ethiopia

Recognizing the urgency of this issue, Hamlin Fistula Ethiopia, a non-profit organization, is committed to providing life-changing surgery for women suffering from untreated gynaecological conditions, including POP. Offering treatment at no cost, the organization is dedicated to finding and helping women like Neela who have been living in the shadows, allowing them to reclaim their lives.

In a world where the discourse around women’s health is often shrouded in stigma and misinformation, it’s essential to spotlight conditions like POP. By sharing their experiences, women like Wilson and Neela are championing a much-needed conversation about a condition that remains largely invisible, despite its widespread prevalence.

0
Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Geneva Struggles to Enforce Smoking Ban in Outdoor Areas
The canton of Geneva, known for its cosmopolitan allure and humanitarian ethos, has ushered in a new era of public health, banning smoking, inclusive of electronic cigarettes, in specific outdoor spaces. The city’s bustling playgrounds, academic hubs, refreshing outdoor swimming pools, and vibrant terraces of bars and restaurants now breathe easier, liberated from the oppressive
Geneva Struggles to Enforce Smoking Ban in Outdoor Areas
Outrage Over Turkish Professor's Claim That MS is 'Punishment from Allah'
12 mins ago
Outrage Over Turkish Professor's Claim That MS is 'Punishment from Allah'
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
19 mins ago
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
The Queen's Return: Sandra Smith Relives Dream at The Kings Theatre
9 mins ago
The Queen's Return: Sandra Smith Relives Dream at The Kings Theatre
Madras High Court Advocates for Education Over Punishment in Addressing Teenage Pornography Addiction
11 mins ago
Madras High Court Advocates for Education Over Punishment in Addressing Teenage Pornography Addiction
Annie Barnett: From Aneurysm Survivor to Health Vigilance Advocate
11 mins ago
Annie Barnett: From Aneurysm Survivor to Health Vigilance Advocate
Latest Headlines
World News
Geneva Struggles to Enforce Smoking Ban in Outdoor Areas
2 mins
Geneva Struggles to Enforce Smoking Ban in Outdoor Areas
Leadership Shakeup Looms for Scottish Rugby Amid Talent Development Concerns
2 mins
Leadership Shakeup Looms for Scottish Rugby Amid Talent Development Concerns
Arunachal Pradesh's CCI Approves 2,816 Infrastructure Project Proposals
3 mins
Arunachal Pradesh's CCI Approves 2,816 Infrastructure Project Proposals
Unidentified Assailants Attack Former Councillor's Residence in Patiala
3 mins
Unidentified Assailants Attack Former Councillor's Residence in Patiala
Unpaid Benefits: House of Representatives Staff Threaten Disruption of Speakership Election
5 mins
Unpaid Benefits: House of Representatives Staff Threaten Disruption of Speakership Election
Jake Ferguson: From Wisconsin Badger to Dallas Cowboy - A Rising Star in the NFL
6 mins
Jake Ferguson: From Wisconsin Badger to Dallas Cowboy - A Rising Star in the NFL
King Charles Speaks Out Amid Royal Lodge Dispute and Diplomatic Celebrations
7 mins
King Charles Speaks Out Amid Royal Lodge Dispute and Diplomatic Celebrations
John Hinderaker Speculates Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis Could Outshine Trump
7 mins
John Hinderaker Speculates Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis Could Outshine Trump
U.S. Halts Military Aid to Ukraine: Global Implications and Funding Push
8 mins
U.S. Halts Military Aid to Ukraine: Global Implications and Funding Push
King Charles Speaks Out Amid Royal Lodge Dispute and Diplomatic Celebrations
7 mins
King Charles Speaks Out Amid Royal Lodge Dispute and Diplomatic Celebrations
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
33 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
1 hour
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 hour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app