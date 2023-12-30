en English
Health

The Silent Heart Attack: Unmasking the Hidden Danger

By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:39 pm EST
The Silent Heart Attack: Unmasking the Hidden Danger

Heart attacks, the stealthy predators of the cardiovascular world, are not always accompanied by the dramatic chest pain and intense discomfort that we’ve come to associate with the condition. Nearly half of all heart attacks are Silent Myocardial Infarctions (SMIs), also known as silent heart attacks, which often present symptoms mistaken for less alarming conditions such as fatigue or digestive issues.

The Elusive Symptoms of Silent Heart Attacks

Unlike the well-known symptoms of typical heart attacks – chest pain and pressure, shortness of breath, sweating, stabbing pain in the arm, neck, or jaw, or dizziness – silent heart attacks reveal themselves through more subtle signs. Fatigue, mild physical discomfort, and pain in the throat or chest are some of the indications of an SMI. Instead of the sharp pain on the left side that is commonly associated with heart attacks, patients may experience discomfort in the center of the chest.

These symptoms are often misattributed to work-related stress or indigestion-related problems like gastric reflux and heartburn, leading to delayed or missed diagnosis. The deceptive nature of these symptoms and the resulting misinterpretation can lead to severe consequences, including extensive damage to the heart muscle.

Risk Factors & Detection

The risk factors for an SMI are similar to those of a regular heart attack. Being overweight, having high blood pressure, smoking, and diabetes are some of the leading causes. During the holiday season, these risks can be exacerbated due to missed or delayed doctor’s appointments and indulgence in alcohol and unhealthy foods.

SMIs can be detected through diagnostic tests like an electrocardiogram or echocardiogram, which reveal damage to the heart muscle. However, the challenge lies in convincing individuals to get tested when their symptoms resemble more benign conditions. It’s therefore crucial to increase awareness about the less dramatic but equally dangerous symptoms of silent heart attacks.

Women and Heart Disease

Heart disease is the leading health risk for women, and the symptoms of heart attacks can differ significantly between genders. A joint advisory by the American Heart Association and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists emphasizes the importance of screening and counseling women about heart health during annual well-woman exams.

In conclusion, the silent heart attack, or SMI, is a hidden menace that needs more attention. It is crucial to stay vigilant, maintain a daily routine, regular exercise, and healthy eating to reduce stress and keep heart disease at bay.

Health Science & Technology
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

