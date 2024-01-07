The Silent Health Hazard: Self-Medication in Afghanistan’s Jawzjan Province

In the frigid winter of northern Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province, a growing health concern is casting a long shadow over the populace. It’s not just the spike in respiratory diseases, such as flu and pneumonia, but a more insidious problem that’s raising alarm among the healthcare community: the rampant practice of self-medication.

Self-Medication: A Risky Response to Economic Hardship

For many in Jawzjan, this trend is a direct response to economic hardship. Residents like Habibullah find themselves caught in a catch-22 situation. Unable to afford a doctor’s consultation, they are left with no choice but to self-prescribe over-the-counter medication for conditions from sore throats to pneumonia. Sahar Rahimi, another resident, is all too familiar with the practice. Despite understanding the potential risks, Sahar admits to using painkillers for severe headaches without a doctor’s approval.

Arbitrary Use of Medication: A Silent Health Hazard

Medical experts in the region are deeply concerned about this arbitrary use of medication. Dr. Loqman Baig and Dr. Hashmatullah Enayat, prominent physicians in the area, strongly advise against such practices. They stress the dangers posed to vital organs, including the liver, heart, and kidneys, and the overall health impact. This self-prescribing trend, they warn, can lead to long-term organ damage and a weakened immune system.

Public Health Initiatives: A Step Towards Solutions

Recognizing the gravity of the issue, Qari Sayed Zabihullah Hussaini, the public health director of Jawzjan, has joined the chorus of voices against self-medication. The Public Health Department is currently spearheading efforts to restrict this hazardous practice. The Ministry of Public Health has also taken measures to make healthcare more affordable by standardizing fees for medical consultations. Furthermore, government hospitals are now offering discounted medications and free lab examinations to lighten the financial load on patients.