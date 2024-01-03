en English
Health

The Silent Epidemic: Elderly Isolation in the Digital Age

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
Amid the labyrinthine lanes of Srinagar, a city in the heart of Kashmir, a different kind of isolation distresses the elderly. Despite being in the thick of familial chatter, they find themselves sidelined, their voices drowned by the relentless hum of digital devices. Atiqa Begum, a lady in her early 80s, finds her longing for face-to-face conversations unfulfilled, her words lost in the digital cacophony.

The Silent Epidemic of Loneliness

Recent studies have shed light on the grim reality that a substantial number of older adults grapple with the specters of loneliness and social isolation. The factors contributing to this isolation range from living alone, bereavement, chronic illnesses, to even hearing loss. Alarmingly, the region of Jammu and Kashmir bears the dubious distinction of having the highest prevalence of loneliness among the elderly in India.

Today’s families are increasingly receding into their digital bubbles, their eyes glued to screens, their interactions often limited to exchanges of information or cursory acknowledgments. This shift in societal attitudes towards aging and the growing dependency on technology has left the elderly feeling sidelined, their relevance questioned, and their psychosocial well-being severely affected.

Health and Isolation – A Dangerous Liaison

The poignant tale of Rehman Sofi, an 87-year-old resident of Kulgam, aptly illustrates this. His health concerns often fall on deaf ears, lost in the sea of digital distractions that his family members are immersed in. This predicament is not unique to Mr. Sofi; it is a common thread that runs through the lives of countless elderly individuals.

The World Health Organization (WHO) characterizes loneliness as a significant health threat. It has been linked to early onset Alzheimer’s disease and a host of other health issues, including a weakened immune response and increased susceptibility to illnesses.

Intergenerational Bonding – A Potential Solution

Dr. Zubair Saleem, a Geriatric Consultant, underscores the critical importance of intergenerational bonding in mitigating this issue. He suggests teaching seniors to harness technology to counter social isolation. Dr. Umer Jan, another expert in the field, points out that elderly individuals often suffer from ’emptiness syndrome,’ severely impacting their emotional well-being.

In a world that seems increasingly dominated by screens, it’s time to pause and reassess. The digital age, while bringing the world closer, has ironically distanced us from those closest to us. It’s time to bridge the digital divide and ensure that our elders are not lost in the tide of progress.

Health
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

