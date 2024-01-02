en English
Health

The Silent Battle: Addressing Depression Among Cancer Patients

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
On National Cancer Survivors Day, the South African Society of Psychiatrists underscored the urgency of recognizing and treating mental health disorders, notably depression, among cancer patients. With an alarming 30% of cancer patients grappling with depression, the clamor for heightened awareness is self-evident. Cancer, a principal cause of death globally, has ensnared hundreds in South Africa in 2020 alone, highlighting the urgency of the issue.

The Psychological Impact of Cancer

Dr. Michelle King, a specialist psychiatrist, expounded on the psychological tribulations cancer patients endure, including grief, depression, and anxiety. The rampant nature of such mental health issues often flies under the radar of healthcare professionals, who may perceive them as a routine response to a life-threatening diagnosis. Nonetheless, untreated mental health conditions can substantially impede daily functioning and the capacity to undergo cancer treatment. Symptoms like pain, fatigue, loss of appetite, and insomnia can aggravate mental health dilemmas.

The Emotional Journey of Survivors

Survivors find themselves on an emotional rollercoaster, oscillating between hope and despair, underlining the necessity for balanced mental health management. Dr. King advocates for early referral to palliative care services, delivering holistic support, symptom relief, and assistance with treatment decisions. Palliative care, designed to enhance the quality of life for patients and their families, is beneficial at any stage of the illness.

Depression and Physical Symptoms: An Overlapping Challenge

Dr. King also delineated the overlapping symptoms of depression with physical symptoms of cancer, complicating the diagnosis process. She implored patients experiencing symptoms such as loss of energy, changes in weight or appetite, feelings of hopelessness, or suicidal thoughts to seek immediate help. Resources like PALPRAC and the Cansa help desk offer palliative care information, counseling, and support groups.

Thomas Ashley, a cancer survivor selected by Cancer Research UK to launch its Star Awards, shed light on the mental health struggles he faced post-treatment for leukemia as a teenager. Ashley, who battled survivor’s guilt, depression, and suicidal thoughts, now shares his experiences to help others in similar situations. The awards recognize the courage of young people who have faced cancer.

Val Kilmer, an actor who fought throat cancer, turned to art as a coping mechanism. Research has shown that cancer patients who use art as a coping mechanism may experience decreased depression, anxiety, drowsiness, and tiredness. Experts recommend that cancer patients prioritize their overall well-being and continue to do things that bring them joy, as emotional health is linked with better survival outcomes.

Health Mental Health Crisis South Africa
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

