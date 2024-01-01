en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

The Shelf Life of Multivitamins: Ensuring Health and Vitality in the New Year

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
The Shelf Life of Multivitamins: Ensuring Health and Vitality in the New Year

As the New Year ushers in fresh resolutions, many turn their focus towards health and vitality. A key player in this pursuit are vitamins and minerals, often consumed in the form of multivitamins. However, the efficacy of these multivitamins is influenced by factors such as their shelf life and storage conditions.

The Lifespan of Multivitamins

Contrary to popular belief, multivitamins do not spoil like food. However, their potency can decline over time. On average, unopened multivitamins boast a shelf life of approximately two years from the manufacturing date. Once the seal is broken, their efficacy is best retained if consumed within six months.

The Implications of Expired Multivitamins

Catherine Gervacio, RND, a registered nutritionist-dietitian, warns against consuming expired multivitamins. Their reduced potency implies a diminished capacity to provide the intended health benefits. However, she also reassures that there are no known side effects from taking expired multivitamins. The crux of the matter lies within their lessened effectiveness.

Disposing of Expired Multivitamins

When the time comes to dispose of expired multivitamins, the recommended method involves mixing them with substances such as dirt or used coffee grounds. This concoction should then be placed in a sealed plastic bag, ensuring they remain out of reach from children and pets.

Preserving the Potency of Multivitamins

To uphold the potency of multivitamins, it is advised to store them in a cool, dry location, away from heat and sunlight. An airtight container offers an optimal storage solution. Prior to taking new supplements or consuming expired ones, a consultation with a healthcare provider is always recommended to ensure safety.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bataan Embarks on the 'Blue Zone Project' to Boost Life Expectancy

By BNN Correspondents

Cold Air Exposure May Offer Short-term Relief for Croup Symptoms in Children, RCT Study Finds

By Sakchi Khandelwal

NIH's New Data Sharing Policy: A Leap Forward for Open Science

By Waqas Arain

Physical Activity and Sports: The Pathway to Longevity and Wellness

By Salman Khan

HCPLive Endocrinology's 'Diabetes Dialogue' Podcast: Reflecting on a Y ...
@Health · 8 mins
HCPLive Endocrinology's 'Diabetes Dialogue' Podcast: Reflecting on a Y ...
heart comment 0
Lithuania’s Recovery: Stabilizing Mortality Rates and Improving Life Expectancy

By BNN Correspondents

Lithuania's Recovery: Stabilizing Mortality Rates and Improving Life Expectancy
Harnessing Emotional Intelligence in Overcoming Addiction: Insights from Tina Olivero

By Justice Nwafor

Harnessing Emotional Intelligence in Overcoming Addiction: Insights from Tina Olivero
Plant-Based Proteins: The Rising Trend in Global Dietary Choices

By Justice Nwafor

Plant-Based Proteins: The Rising Trend in Global Dietary Choices
Excessive Protein Intake: A Potential Risk for Bodybuilders, Says Dr. Michael Israetel

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Excessive Protein Intake: A Potential Risk for Bodybuilders, Says Dr. Michael Israetel
Latest Headlines
World News
Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second Term as DRC President Amid Election Controversy
25 seconds
Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second Term as DRC President Amid Election Controversy
Bataan Embarks on the 'Blue Zone Project' to Boost Life Expectancy
46 seconds
Bataan Embarks on the 'Blue Zone Project' to Boost Life Expectancy
Green Bay Packers Triumph, Orbit Chain Hacked, and NFL Updates
5 mins
Green Bay Packers Triumph, Orbit Chain Hacked, and NFL Updates
Cold Air Exposure May Offer Short-term Relief for Croup Symptoms in Children, RCT Study Finds
7 mins
Cold Air Exposure May Offer Short-term Relief for Croup Symptoms in Children, RCT Study Finds
NIH's New Data Sharing Policy: A Leap Forward for Open Science
7 mins
NIH's New Data Sharing Policy: A Leap Forward for Open Science
Physical Activity and Sports: The Pathway to Longevity and Wellness
8 mins
Physical Activity and Sports: The Pathway to Longevity and Wellness
HCPLive Endocrinology's 'Diabetes Dialogue' Podcast: Reflecting on a Year of Progress in Diabetes Care
9 mins
HCPLive Endocrinology's 'Diabetes Dialogue' Podcast: Reflecting on a Year of Progress in Diabetes Care
Lithuania's Recovery: Stabilizing Mortality Rates and Improving Life Expectancy
10 mins
Lithuania's Recovery: Stabilizing Mortality Rates and Improving Life Expectancy
Harnessing Emotional Intelligence in Overcoming Addiction: Insights from Tina Olivero
11 mins
Harnessing Emotional Intelligence in Overcoming Addiction: Insights from Tina Olivero
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
30 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
48 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
55 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
59 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app