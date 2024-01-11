The 'Serum Mom' Phenomenon: Beauty Culture's Early Induction and its Implications

In a world where adults are perpetually seeking 'baby softness' and 'bouncing baby cheeks' through various skincare products, irony presents itself as industries now push products that promise to enhance infants' skin. From serums to moisturizers, beauty culture has started to make its mark in the infant market. However, as much as these products promise to provide 'better care' for infants, medical professionals are raising their concerns.

Medical Concerns Over Baby Beauty Products

Dermatologists and children's hospitals have warned that these baby beauty products could potentially be harmful. They can disrupt the skin's natural barrier and microbiome, both of which play a significant role in a child's immune system. This concern is echoed in Dr. Sandy Skotnicki's book, 'Beyond Soap', and Dr. James Hamblin's 'Clean: The New Science of Skin and the Beauty of Doing Less'. Both suggest the excessive use of skincare products on infants could lead to an increase in inflammatory skin conditions.

The Rise of 'Serum Mom'

The surge in popularity of baby skincare products is not because infants need them. Instead, their rise can be traced back to the beauty obsessions of the parents. This trend may lead to the creation of a new stereotype labeled the 'Serum Mom', akin to the 'Almond Mom' who projects food and diet obsessions onto their children.

Beauty Culture's Influence on Infants

Beauty culture is undeniably pervasive. Its influences are seen in various aspects of our lives, and its impact is often unquestioned. However, its early application by parents onto infants may have more profound implications. It is not just about making infants' skin appear 'better'. It is about understanding the health implications and the potential disruption of their natural skin barrier and microbiome. As we move forward, it is crucial to question the need for these products and consider their potential harm.