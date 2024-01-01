en English
Health

The Science of Sleep During a Hangover: Expert Tips for a Restful Night

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
The Science of Sleep During a Hangover: Expert Tips for a Restful Night

The aftermath of a festive celebration often bears the brunt of a hangover, an all-too-familiar foe for many adults worldwide. In the throes of such discomfort, a peaceful night’s sleep can feel like an unattainable luxury. This article delves into the interplay between hangovers and sleep, offering expert advice on enhancing sleep quality amidst this condition.

The Science of Hangovers and Sleep

Dr. Olalekan Otulana, a doctor at Cassiobury Court, elucidates that alcohol consumption disrupts REM and deep sleep patterns, leading to a hangover characterized by fatigue and mental drainage. Alcohol-induced dehydration, coupled with a disturbed sleep-wake cycle, contributes to poor sleep quality the following night. Factors such as the amount of alcohol consumed, blood sugar levels, and whether food and water were consumed before sleep can influence the severity of the hangover and its impact on sleep.

Strategies for Better Sleep

Dr. Otulana underscores the importance of sleep in the body’s recovery process, suggesting hydration and replacing electrolytes to combat dehydration. Engaging in physical activity can help regulate the circadian rhythm and improve sleep. He also suggests the use of devices like Whoop or Apple Watch to track sleep stages, providing insights into sleep quality during a hangover.

Certified Sleep Science Coach Claire Davies advises investing in the best mattress for individual sleep needs and creating optimal sleeping conditions in the bedroom. She recommends ensuring the bedroom is cool, well-ventilated, and free from clutter, aiding in the preparation for a better night’s sleep.

Nutrition and Hangover Recovery

Beyond sleep, nutrition plays a pivotal role in hangover recovery. Foods like bananas, sweet potatoes, eggs, salmon, oats, and protein shakes are beneficial in reducing the effects of alcohol on the body. Additionally, drinks such as turmeric-infused water, ginger tea, mint tea, green tea, and broths can alleviate hangover symptoms and replenish essential nutrients.

Despite the discomfort, a study revealed that 32% of adults confess to secretly enjoying being hungover. However, for those who seek relief, following these expert tips can lead to enhanced sleep quality and a smoother hangover recovery.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

