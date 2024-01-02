en English
Health

The Science Behind Hangovers: Understanding The Morning After

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:37 pm EST
The Science Behind Hangovers: Understanding The Morning After

The seemingly innocent glass of champagne at a celebration or a round of beers with friends might lead to an unpleasant morning after – the notorious hangover. While hangovers are a common consequence of alcohol consumption, the internal processes that lead to this uncomfortable state are complex and multifaceted.

Alcohol Metabolism and Hangover Symptoms

When alcohol is consumed, it is metabolized in the liver by an enzyme called alcohol dehydrogenase, which converts the ethanol into acetaldehyde. Often overlooked, acetaldehyde is a toxic compound that the body struggles to eliminate, and the inability to do so leads to the onset of hangover symptoms. These symptoms typically peak when the alcohol has been fully converted to acetaldehyde and the blood alcohol content is returning to zero.

Hangover symptoms, including dehydration, headache, nausea, and fatigue, are triggered by multiple factors. Alcohol’s diuretic properties lead to increased urination and dehydration, contributing to headaches and fatigue. Additionally, alcohol irritates the stomach lining and increases stomach acid, causing nausea and stomach upset. Disrupted sleep patterns and increased inflammation in the body further exacerbate the discomfort.

Genetic Factors and Hangover Susceptibility

Genetic variations also play a role in how individuals experience hangovers. Variations in genes related to the enzymes that metabolize alcohol can influence the effectiveness of alcohol breakdown, influencing hangover severity. Some people, especially those of Asian descent, have genetic sensitivities that make them more prone to hangovers. Meanwhile, a small percentage of people claim to be immune to hangovers entirely.

Hangover Remedies and Prevention

There are no scientifically proven cures for hangovers. Despite various suggested remedies, such as replenishing lost nutrients, fluids, and endorphins, the most reliable way to avoid a hangover is to drink in moderation, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and ensure adequate rest. One study suggests that a bowel movement can help alleviate hangover symptoms by expelling any residual ethanol in the intestines before it is absorbed into the bloodstream. However, this needs further research.

In the world of hangover cures, prevention is better than cure, and the National Health Service suggests adults consume no more than 14 units of alcohol per week. Chronic alcohol consumption can lead to inflammation and permanent changes to the gut microbiome, increasing the risk of lactose intolerance, stomach and bowel cancer, and irritable bowel syndrome. Therefore, it is important to drink responsibly and be mindful of the potential consequences.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

